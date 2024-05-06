Highlights Tyreek Hill finds success in Miami with Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle, proving doubters wrong.

Hill emerges as a key player for the Dolphins, intensifying the team's Super Bowl hopes.

Hill expresses a desire to retire in Miami, emphasizing his bond with the team and city itself.

Despite an incredible run with the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill desired to be moved, ultimately landing him on the Miami Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle. In two seasons, Hill has put up numbers that we haven’t seen in the NFL before, solidifying himself as one of the best offensive weapons the league has ever seen.

Hill spoke about his time with both teams and his future plans of retirement on an episode of the Around The Bar Podcast, stating:

I would like to retire in Miami, but we all know how the NFL is, how jobs go, and people getting promotions over here, and, you know, we understand that.

Related Speed and Explosion: The Miami Dolphins' Offensive Formula The Dolphins' offense is loaded with lightning-quick, explosive playmakers that cause headaches for opposing defenses.

An Amazing Start to Life in Miami

Hill has recorded some absurd numbers in South Beach

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

While not many people expected Hill to have the success away from Mahomes that he did with the two-time MVP, he has spent the last two years proving everyone wrong.

Tyreek Hill's Statistics in Kansas City vs. Miami Category Kansas City Chiefs Miami Dolphins Games 91 33 Catches 479 238 Yards Per Game 72.8 106.3 Touchdowns 56 20

As the statistics above show, Hill has become much more of a focal point with the Dolphins, and his relationship with so many elite players on this team has helped them grow into genuine contenders. They will look to chase a Super Bowl in a loaded AFC East in 2024, but the topic of his future beyond Miami has recently come up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tyreek Hill set an all-time NFL record with five games in 2023 where he recorded at least 150 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Hill Set To Retire With the Dolphins?

The speedy WR has no qualms with ending his career in Miami

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent interview, Hill addressed his future in Miami, as he has three years left on the massive four-year, $120M deal he signed back in 2022. When addressing the future, Hill revealed his desire to retire as a Dolphin, citing his incredible chemistry with Tagovailoa and Waddle, as well as his desire to stay at home in Miami.

I love the team that I play on, I love the guys in the locker room, I love the head coach, I love the GM, so that means sign me. It's amazing what we're building in Miami. Our quarterback is special. Tua Tagovailoa is special. Jaylen Waddle - special. Y'all already know Jalen Ramsey. He's special, so he's gonna be the leader of the defense. We got a real special team. (I'm) very proud, very honored to be one of the leaders on this team.

In the two years Hill has spent in Miami, the team have put up amazing regular season numbers, and after some big moves in recent years, they consider themselves to be Super Bowl contenders in 2024. Hill appears to be considering his future beyond this contract, however, as it's not the first time that he has stated he wants to retire with the Dolphins organization.

Source: Around The Bar Podcast

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.