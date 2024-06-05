Highlights Hill argues that Tagovailoa should be paid among the top QBs due to his passing numbers.

The Miami Dolphins have the foundation set in place for the future, but still need to ensure their franchise quarterback is locked up on a new contract. One of their star wide receivers believes they should have done it already.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill spoke with the media on Tuesday where he spoke in defense of his quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but showed confidence the team will take care of him. Hill of course, is also reportedly seeking an extension with the Dolphins.

“Tua should have been paid. I've been saying this all offseason, man. I know we got a great front office with Greer and Short, and they're going to get it done. Obviously, a lot of people are comparing their Jared Golf situation and stuff like that. But I feel like Tua's supposed to be up there with some of them guys and past some of them guys, man, because just understanding his story and just the progression of how he's getting better each and every year and how he's carrying this offense.”

Last offseason, the Dolphins exercised Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option, making him $23.17 million this season. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Is Hill Correct About Tagovailoa's Situation?

Tagovailoa's consistent improvement and increased durability builds a solid case for him being paid

One of the biggest reasons that Tagovailoa has been delayed in getting his contract extension was his history of injuries. That was especially true during the 2022 season, where he suffered two concussions that saw him miss five games. The 2021 campaign was also tough on Tagovailoa, as he suffered a rib and finger injury as that caused him to miss more time.

Another reason is how much it would cost the team to pay him. Giving Tagovailoa the extension last offseason saved the Dolphins some money in the short term. They might pay a big price now, as they waited and look to have to pay him in the field of $43 million to $55 million per year, right in the range that the top 10 quarterbacks are getting paid.

There shouldn’t have been doubt from the organization, as Tagovailoa is coming off the best season of his career, throwing for a league-high 4,624 yards and 29 touchdowns. Each season in the NFL since 2020, Tagovailoa has improved his yardage and touchdowns.

Tua Tagovailoa's Career Stats Year Record Comp. % Yards Touchdowns Interceptions 2020 6-3 64.1 1,814 11 5 2021 7-5 67.8 2,653 16 10 2022 8-5 64.8 3,548 25 8 2023 11-6 69.3 4,624 29 14

Miami has one of the most explosive offenses in the league with Hill and Jaylen Waddle being able to burn corners with ease. It helps when a team has a quarterback who has one of the strongest arms in the league. Hill stated last year that he feels Tagovailoa is a more accurate passer than than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

While most football experts might say that opinion is a bit off base, the confidence that Tagovailoa has gained from Hill and his teammates shows he has control of the offense and is a leader. Miami needed some more time to see that from him, but there shouldn’t be any more evidence needed to solidify he is the franchise quarterback.

