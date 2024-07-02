Highlights Tyreek Hill faces legal issues after an incident with Instagram model Sophie Hall at his home.

Hall alleges Hill forcefully shoved her after she humiliated him during football drills.

The NFL may consider suspending Hill due to his history of incidents, but it's unlikely to affect Miami's season.

Tyreek Hill finds himself in legal hot water yet again, thanks to an incident with Instagram model Sophie Hall at his Florida home last June. Hall alleges that the Miami Dolphins star wide receiver “forcefully and purposefully shoved” her after she “humiliated” him during the course of some football drills.

According to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, Hall is asking for an immediate jury trial, which would take place during the NFL season, if it's granted by a judge.

This isn’t the first time Hill’s gotten into trouble, dating back to domestic abuse charges in college and child abuse accusations while with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s the intel on the latest round of drama and how it could affect the Dolphins in 2024.

Miami Star Receiver in Trouble Again

Drama unlikely to cause missed games, but the NFL retains the ability to suspend Hill

In a classic he said, she said situation, Hall claims the Dolphins' speedster physically attacked her after she embarrassed him in front of family and friends during some football drills at his home.

Meanwhile, Hill claims the model tripped on a wayward puppy that disrupted the drills. It's not the best timing for the wide receiver who's lobbying for a new deal.

Hall was spending time at Hill’s residence after striking up a friendly relationship thanks to the model’s son attending the Dolphins’ star football camp. Hill’s legal team asserts that the plaintiff has “intentionally omitted” her falling over the dog in an:

Attempt to bring bad publicity to Mr. Hill and force him into paying them and their client monies.

Hall is seeking $75,000 in damages, which amounts to less than half of a single Hill game check. No criminal charges have been filed, which sounds eerily similar to another Hill incident that involved him allegedly slapping a Haulover Marina employee in the back of the head.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Hill racked up nearly 1,800 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns for the Dolphins last season while pulling 119 catches on back to back years.

In that kerfuffle, Hill paid an undisclosed amount to essentially make it all go away. We’re in no place to judge what happened between the Dolphins receiver and Hall at his home. However, it’s unlikely that this ever reaches trial or affects Miami’s season.

The only way this does rise to that level is if the NFL decides that Hill’s repeated incidents warrant a suspension of some kind. Based on the league’s history of light-handed punishments, that seems unlikely but not impossible.

Source: Andy Slater - Fox Sports 640, NBCSports

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.