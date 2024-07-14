Highlights Tyreek Hill supports Tua Tagovailoa for a long-term extension, stating he deserves to be one of the highest-paid QBs in the league.

Hill, aiming for a new deal himself, believes that Tua's development and leadership are key to the Dolphins' success.

With Tua set to lead in 2024, the pressure is on for Miami to finally break through and win a playoff game.

Tyreek Hill has been very vocal this offseason in vouching for his quarterback to be rewarded a long-term contract extension with the Miami Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, and in light of other long-term extensions granted to quarterbacks this offseason, is hoping he is next in line.

His no.1 target is certainly in his corner, as Hill expressed on ESPN's SportsCenter that he feels Tua has earned his payday.

For people to like sit here and try to discredit Tua and say he's not deserving of a contract is wild to me. A lot of guys on the team understand his value and understand that we need him. We need his leadership, we need the mindset that he brings into each and every week. It's there. It's like Terminator almost, man. I feel like he should be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

Hill is looking for a new contract of his own, as several massive wide receiver deals have been handed out, and Hill is hoping to get in on the booming market.

Should Tua Tagovailoa Get Over $50 Million a Year?

Recent QB deals suggest Tua would be looking for that number.

While reports continue emerging that Tyreek Hill would like to once again become the NFL's highest-paid WR, he has gone on record saying that winning a Super Bowl is more important right now.

In order for the Dolphins to be Super Bowl contenders, their top stars may have to make some sacrifices in their contracts. Hill is going to bat for Tua, saying he's not merely a product of Mike McDaniel's offensive scheme:

From Tua's development and where he's come from and where he is now, that should speak volumes to a lot of people. Like a lot of people can say, 'Oh, he has coach (Mike) McDaniel calling plays. Oh, he has XYZ receivers,' or 'He's got all these playmakers,' but at the end of the day, you still got to get those playmakers the ball, you feel me? You've got to be able to prepare each and every week with the same mindset knowing that you got crazy defensive ends coming around the edge trying to take your head off. There's a lot that goes into it.

Tua's numbers have certainly gone up since McDaniel took over as Miami's head coach in 2023. Not only that, but Tua managed to stay healthy in 2023, starting all 17 games for the first time in his career.

Tua Tagovailoa's Stats Under Mike McDaniel Year Completion % Passing Yards TD-INT Ratio Passer Rating 2023 64.8 3,548 25-8 105.5 2024 69.3 4,624 29-14 101.1

The pressure this season, for Miami and Tua, will be for the Dolphins to finally break through and win a playoff game, which they haven't done since 2000.

That pressure in 2024 is going to fall on Tua, who did not have a great showing in his first playoff start this past January.

Tagovailoa went 20-of-39 passing with 199 yards, one TD and one interception in a 26-7 loss to Kansas City in the Wildcard round. Tyreek Hill caught the Dolphins' lone touchdown pass of the evening.

The Dolphins' veterans will report to training camp on July 23rd. With contract talks having reportedly stalled between Tua and the Dolphins, it remains a mystery when or if the two sides will reach a deal before the season.

At least Tua has his best offensive target firmly in his corner.

