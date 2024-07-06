Highlights Tyreek Hill prioritizes winning a Super Bowl over a massive contract.

Hill is working on improvements to his overall game with trainer Justin Allen in Houston.

The Dolphins' offense is stacked with playmakers, and Hill aims to bring a championship to Miami.

At least one NFL star prioritizes a Super Bowl ring over getting a massive contract. Or so he says, at least.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill told a Houston television station that while a big new contract would be nice, the championship is what he seeks.

It would be "cool to get paid," he said, but he'd rather "create greatness" and win the Super Bowl.

Tyreek Hill Ready to Compete for a Championship

He claims cash concerns are secondary to team needs

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

To be clear, Hill is not a pending free agent—his current deal takes him through the 2026 season. But he has been looking for an extension as other wide receivers have inked large deals this offseason.

He's currently in Houston, working out and training Justin Allen.

“I felt great,” Hill told Houston television station KPRC 2. “You know what? As I was going through that workout, I noticed that I had a lot of things that I needed to work on. I’ve been in the league nine years now, and Justin had a certain perspective of certain things that I need to work on. And that was great for me, because I’m always trying to find a way to get better."

Hill had 119 catches for 1,799 yards in 2023 and 13 touchdowns. Hill, who has been selected to the Pro Bowl eight times and named an All-Pro five times, is due over $19 million this year, about $22 million in 2025, and almost $45 million in 2026.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Hill is guaranteed over $19 million this season.

The Dolphins were 11-6 in 2023. They got knocked out of the playoffs after falling to the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs 26-7 at Arrowhead Stadium in a wild-card game. The Chiefs are Hill's former team.

Tyreek Hill 2023 Stats Games 16 Games Started 16 Targets 171 Receptions 119 Receiving Yards 1,799 Receiving Touchdowns 13

Miami's offense is stacked with playmakers. Other offensive weapons include quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert, and Jaylen Waddle. Hill seems ready to roll with those players as his teammates.

"Very exciting," Hill said. "As a lot of people know, you’ve got a fast-paced offense. So, really looking forward to taking another step and that next step is winning a playoff game because we’ve got the talent to do it. Obviously, you’ve, got one of the best quarterbacks in the league. So, very excited about that. Also, on defense it was very good."

Hill's four-year, $120 million contract, which included $72.2 million guaranteed and averages out to $30 million annually, made him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league and has helped drive the rising paychecks for others at the position. This season will be the last one for Hill to get guaranteed money. He's been seeking a new deal or extension.

"I’m very excited to like just be a part of the old wave, which was $30 million, and Justin Jefferson came and surpassed that, man," Hill said. "So, very proud of those guys, happy for obviously my teammate Waddle getting his new deal. For guys like me, that’s great. I’m 30 years old, also looking for a new deal. So, very, very excited to see where I fit into that category. It’s amazing."

That said, he wants to bring Miami a championship.

"Oh yeah, for sure, so very excited for it, man, but the real goal is to win the Super Bowl," Hill said. "It’s cool to get paid and all that, but you know being able to win a Super Bowl and bring something special to the city of Miami, that’s something that can live with us forever. I believe that’s very monumental for all of us. Create greatness, man."

Perhaps he can have both.

Source: KPRC 2 Houston

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.