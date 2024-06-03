Highlights Tyreek Hill deserves a new deal, but it's tricky for Miami with other costly contracts on the books.

The Miami Dolphins have a loaded roster; contracts could lead to key player losses.

There are tough decisions ahead for the Dolphins regarding Tyreek Hill's contract and Tua Tagovailoa's extension.

This has been a good offseason to be a wide receiver. Several big-money deals have been given out to pass catchers, and on Monday, Justin Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings.

Tyreek Hill, one of the league's best receivers, is now outside the top three highest-paid players at the position. When Miami-based sportscaster Josh Moser asked Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, if Hill would want a new deal, he responded:

I have a fluid line of communication with Chris Grier and Brandon Shore… the Dolphins know how we feel.

The Miami Dolphins originally acquired Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2022. Upon making the trade, the Dolphins signed the wideout to a four-year, $120 million deal that, at the time, made him the highest-paid player at his position. However, it didn't take long for multiple players to get deals surpassing Hills.

Hill Deserves a New Contract, But It's a Tricky Situation for Miami

Jaylen Waddle just got a new deal, and Tua Tagovailoa will get paid soon

It is not that Hill hasn't been good for Miami. In fact, he has taken his career to the next level since joining the Dolphins. During the 2023 season, the wide receiver caught 119 passes for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. Both his receiving yards and touchdown totals topped the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During the 2023 season, Tyreek Hill averaged 3.72 yards per route run, by far the best total in the league.

Hill, though, is getting older and has openly talked about retiring within a few years. The wide receiver also has a troubling past, most notably a severe domestic violence incident when he was in college. In June 2023, Hill was accused of assaulting a man at a Marine Center and later reached a settlement with the employee.

The Dolphins just gave Hill's fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle a deal that pays him $28 million a year. Miami will also soon have to sign quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a massive extension.

The NFL is a salary cap league, and Miami can only devote so much money to its offensive players. This offseason, the team lost several key players, including Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, and Andrew Van Ginkel. If the team were to give Hill a new deal and also sign Tagovailoa, they could lose even more key starters. There are some tough decisions ahead for the Dolphins.

