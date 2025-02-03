Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia is close to joining Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano and Dutch reporter Joost Blaauwhof.

Malacia has struggled to make an impact since making the move to the Red Devils, with injuries playing a crucial factor. United recently announced the signing of left wing-back Patrick Dorgu, which could impact Malacia's game time even further.

According to a report from journalist Blaauwhof, PSV are closing in on the signing of Malacia, with his medical examination to follow. Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano followed up with his version of events, confirming that he was closing in on a loan move with the Dutch side.

It's no surprise that United have sanctioned a move to allow Malacia to depart, considering they now have Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, and Dorgu as options at wing-back. Injuries have plagued Malacia's United career so far, but hopefully a move back to his home country is what he needs to begin to flourish again.

Malacia is still only 25 years old, so there's no reason why he can't rebuild himself and come back to the club a better player. It's safe to say it's not worked out for him at Old Trafford, but Malacia has shown he's a capable player back in Holland in the past, hence why United made a move to secure his signature.

The 25-year-old played just three times in the Premier League this season for the Red Devils, featuring for a total of 100 minutes.