Tyrell Malacia has arrived in Holland to complete a move from Manchester United to PSV Eindhoven, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

With the Red Devils adding Patrick Dorgu to their squad in the January transfer window, Malacia is going to struggle to find regular minutes at Old Trafford. The 25-year-old has already found it difficult to break into the senior squad regularly, and another option is only going to make it more tricky for him.

Romano has now reported that Malacia has arrived in Holland ahead of completing a move to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. The Italian reporter claimed earlier in the day that Malacia was closing in on a move to PSV on loan for the rest of the season.

It's now quite worked out for Malacia since arriving at Old Trafford, but a move back to his home country could be exactly what he needs. The 25-year-old has shown he's capable of performing at a strong level in that league, and he's still got plenty of time in his career to get it back on track.

It's unclear whether PSV have an option to turn a deal permanent for Malacia. Amorim now has Luke Shaw and Dorgu as natural left wing-back options, while Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot have also been deployed in that role over the last few months.

A loan deal could be a way for Malacia to prove himself, allowing United to try and recoup some of the transfer fee they paid to bring him to the club.