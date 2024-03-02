This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Tyrese Haliburton had a tough night, scoring 0 points and struggling on the court.

Pacers offense struggled overall, no player scoring more than 13 points.

Brandon Ingram led Pelicans with a game-high of 34 points, overshadowing Haliburton's performance.

Amid a season to remember, Tyrese Haliburton had a night to forget on Friday.

In a blowout 129-109 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Indiana Pacers star ended the night with an astounding 0 points, missing all seven of his field goal attempts.

Haliburton failed to make any kind of significant impact on the game, grabbing only three rebounds and dishing an uncharacteristically low three assists, while going -40 in almost 23 minutes of action.

It was a rare off-night for the Pacers' offense, with no player in Indiana colors scoring over 13 points — a mark hit by both Isaiah Jackson and Bennedict Mathurin on the night.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : Tyrese Haliburton is only the second point guard in NBA history to score 0 points while being a -40 in a game. Steve Nash did it in 2006.

The last time Haliburton was left off the boxscore in an NBA game was in November 2021 as a member of the Sacramento Kings. The 24-year-old is averaging 21.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 11.6 assists this season, while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from three-point range.

Brandon Ingram led the way for the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, scoring a game-high 34 points on 13-for-21 shooting.