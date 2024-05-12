Highlights Haliburton's 35 points and 7 assists secured a crucial win for the Pacers over the Knicks in Game 3.

The Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks in game 3, with many thanks to Tyrese Haliburton. He dropped 35 points and had 7 assists, leading the team in both categories.

The Pacers needed all of Haliburton's 35 points, as the game came down to the wire. The Pacers were saved by Andrew Nembhard, who hit an insanely clutch three to help propel the Pacers past the Knicks.

Haliburton's aggressiveness, especially on offense, was the Pacers' driving force throughout the game. His quick trigger to fire from three and the space he created while driving to the hoop led to him being a plus-16 in his 38 minutes. In the 10 minutes he sat, the Pacers were outscored by 11.

Heading into game four, Haliburton must remain aggressive on the offensive end for the Pacers to even the series.

Remaining a Threat Behind the Three-Point Line

Haliburton shooting more threes has led to success

Haliburton has been inconsistent game to game from the three-point line. Despite being inconsistent so far, it is important for him to continue to take threes, especially if it's an open look.

He shot 36.4% during the regular season and is shooting 36% so far in these playoffs. It was the first season he shot below 40%, but his attempts per game increased. In these playoffs, he is shooting nearly 10 attempts a game.

Pacers' Record Based on Haliburton's Three-Point Attempts Three Pointers attempted Regular season record Playoffs record 10 or more 10-7 4-2 6-9 23-15 1-0 5 or less 7-7 0-2

When Haliburton is passive with his three-point shot, the Pacers struggle to create offense.

In game one against the Knicks, Haliburton only shot the ball six times total. His teammates were able to pick up the slack, but every single Pacers' starter had a negative plus-minus.

On the other hand, when Haliburton is aggressive with his three-point shot, the Pacers' offense opens up and more opportunities are created for both him and his teammates, especially when he is hitting his threes.

The lane opens up, which gives Haliburton more opportunities to drive to the bucket. It either leads to him in a one on one situation at the rim or an easy kick out to an open teammate.

Although his percentage from the three-point line in these playoffs hasn't been as good as his career percentage from outside the arc, it's a high enough percentage to where the defense must respect him and bring a defender out to guard him.

His ability to hit threes opens up his playmaking, which he is among the best in the league at.

Haliburton’s Aggression Unlocks His Playmaking

Pacers guard is best when his playmaking is at its best

Haliburton is one of the best playmakers in the NBA today. Since his arrival in the league in the 2020-21 season, he has increased his assists per game every year.

His playmaking has reached an elite status, as he led the league in assists this season.

His decision-making is also improving as he set his lowest mark for turnovers per game since his rookie season.

Haliburton’s Playmaking Stats by Season Category 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 APG 5.3 8.2 10.4 10.9 AST% 24.6 34.1 47.6 44.9 TOV 1.6 2.6 2.5 2.3 TOV% 12.5 16.7 13.2 12.2

When Haliburton first arrived in Indiana, his playmaking showed a clear jump, but so did his turnovers and TOV%. Since that point, he has become leaps and bounds better at taking care of the ball, while also increasing his assists per game and assist percentage.

Although Haliburton has been incredible for the Pacers this season, their trade in January for Pascal Siakam has created an adjustment period for Haliburton.

His statistics across the board were down after they acquired Siakam.

The playoffs have been a different story. Although his playmaking hasn't been as impactful assists-wise, his scoring ability has shined, especially against the Knicks. As mentioned previously, it is his scoring that ultimately unlocks his playmaking.

Coming off of back to back games where he scored more than 30 points, this upcoming game will be a true test to show off his playmaking. It's likely that the Knicks will blitz him more often to get him off the three-point line and get the ball out of his hands.

That's where the Siakam trade has its biggest impact on the Pacers, as it gives them a second star player who can take away some of the pressure that would have been on Haliburton.

They will also need their role players to step up, like Nembhard did in the last game with his big three.

If Indiana wants to tie up the series, Haliburton must be aggressive with his shot, which should open up his playmaking.