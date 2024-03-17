Highlights The Indiana Pacers' performance has been declining of late, leading to cracks in their game plan.

The Indiana Pacers won Saturday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, but the game showcased major concerns.

The Pacers, who at one point this season boasted the best offense in NBA history, have gone from a legit up-and-coming playoff contender to a slipping, slacking pretender. The skill is still in there, but with major pieces failing to live up to what they were producing earlier this season, Indiana has developed some holes in their game.

Since the All-Star Break, the Pacers are 7-5. Any team would simply chalk it down to a tough stretch, and they would be somewhat correct: the Pacers played four straight games against contenders last week – the Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic, and Oklahoma City Thunder – and took three of those games.

“We’re playing teams that are playing for something," said Pacers coach Rick Carlisle post-game. "Minnesota is at the top of the West. Dallas is playing for positioning. Orlando on Sunday, we know what that’s all about. Oklahoma City, Chicago — these teams are all fighting their butts off. So we must do the same.”

They also played the New Orleans Pelicans, who are peaking at the right time, twice in a row, splitting those games. So, if the Pacers won the majority of those games, why is the panic button seemingly being pressed? The answer lies within the deeper performance stats that affect their game on a greater level than simply wins and losses.

Deeper Problems in Indiana

The Pacers have hit the skids recently despite a winning record

Prior to the All-Star Break, the Pacers were second in the entire league in points scored per 100 possessions (120.5). Since the break, however, that figure has slipped to 117.3 points per 100, which is now 6th in the league. Additionally, they are down two assists on average over their last five games, which has not been the case for the majority of their season. Their defense, meanwhile, hasn't been contender-worthy, as they possess a 114.1 defensive rating, which is 20th in the league.

The problems also trickle down to an individual level. Tyrese Haliburton, the breakout sensation and star of Indiana this season, has struggled as of late. In the game against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, Haliburton opened the game going 1-9 from the field and 0-6 from three-point range. Earlier this month, he finished a game without registering a single point.

It seems that Hailburton and the Pacers have not been the same since the team traded for Pascal Siakam before the Trade Deadline, but the former Raptor has held up his end of the bargain and has done what he can to remain competitive. He rescued the Pacers on Saturday night by shooting 50 percent from the floor, going 11 for 22.

Haliburton Hitting the Skids

The NBA All-Star must find his stride again if the Pacers are to succeed

Haliburton would finish Saturday night's game with only 14 points, going 6-18 from field goal range, which is not ideal, especially against a Nets team that's 26-41 this season. He is averaging 20.7 points per game this season but has not hit that mark in any of his last five games.

These problems extend beyond Saturday’s game. Haliburton is shooting only 21.2 percent from three over his last ten games; prior to that, he was shooting exactly 40 percent, which is a stark drop.

He also missed a crucial three-point buzzer-beater in the game against the Bulls the other night, with all of these (including his aforementioned zero-point performance) adding up to serve as representations of his recent woes.

Haliburton's three-point shooting, last five games Opponent 3PA 3PM 3PT% Timberwolves 7 2 28.6% Magic 6 1 16.7% Thunder 6 2 33.3% Bulls 6 1 16.7% Nets 9 1 11.1%

It simply appears that Indiana has lacked or lost the clutch gene that playoff-caliber teams are supposed to have. This season, they are 2-10 in back-to-back games, which ranks among the worst in the league. They have beaten the teams they need to, but the problems simply extend deeper than wins and losses.

They currently sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 38-30 record, but that spot is not comfortable as the East remains a tight race, with multiple teams within half games of each other.

The reality is that cracks are forming in the foundation of the Pacers’ play, which will be exposed in the playoffs if not corrected.