Highlights Tyrese Haliburton is proving to be an elite scorer and playmaker, leading the Indiana Pacers to have the best offense in the league.

Haliburton's ability to score at multiple levels with a consistent jump shot makes him a formidable offensive threat.

The Pacers' success this season and their playoff prospects hinge on Haliburton's ability to translate his regular season performance to the playoffs.

One of the hardest things for an NBA player to do is to make the jump from star to superstar. After making his first All-Star team in 2023, Tyrese Haliburton wants more in the 2023-24 season. In just over a month of play, the Indiana Pacers lead the league in offensive rating, something that's riddled with Haliburton's fingerprints.

After signing Haliburton to a five-year, $260 million extension, Indiana hedged all their bets on the 23-year-old guard. So far, he's exceeded all expectations, becoming an elite scorer and an immaculate playmaker who's helped develop the team's chemistry. With solid depth surrounding him, this may be the best opportunity the Pacers have had to prove they're a winning team.

A deep offensive bag

2023–24 statistics: 26.9 PPG, 11.9 APG, 52.1 FG%

As incredible a floor general as Haliburton is, he's also the team's leading scorer by a decent margin. Haliburton’s offensive attack works so well because of his ability to score at multiple levels. He's effective in the paint and has a steady jump shot, one so good he's draining 44.7 percent of his threes this season.

His patented set shot three-pointer extends to 30 feet and beyond; the slow release point is tough for defenders to time for blocks and strong contests. His consistency is also worth noting, as once Halliburton sees a few shots go in, the floodgates quickly open up. In a record-setting victory over the Hawks on Nov. 21, he knocked down seven threes in the third quarter, a Pacers record for one quarter, en route to 37 points and 16 dimes. In year four, Haliburton's already mastered efficiency; his production is staggering: he's shooting 51 percent from the field but only commits 2.5 turnovers per game.

Tyrese Haliburton - 2023-24 Season Efficiency Points Per Shot 1.51 True Shooting Percentage 67.4 Effective Field Goal Percentage 63.4

Bereft of many household names on the roster, Haliburton leads the league’s best offense — Indiana ranks first in points per game (128.4) and assists (30.2). His constant energy and engagement as a passer have a trickle-down effect on the entire roster, most clearly seen in the points distribution. While Haliburton’s averaging a career-high 26.9 points per game, Indiana also has seven other double-digit scorers in Myles Turner (16.6), Buddy Hield (13.6), Bennedict Mathurin (13.2), Obi Toppin (13.1), Bruce Brown (12.7), Aaron Nesmith (11.2), and Jalen Smith (10.0).

Playoff prospects

Team record: 11-8

Currently, Indiana sits sixth in the Eastern Conference with an 11-8 record. Given Indiana’s offensive prowess so far, they may eventually end up with homecourt advantage in the first round. There's plenty of time left before the end of the season and the Pacers could even look to bolster their roster ahead of the trade deadline to improve the team, especially on the defensive side. Should they make the playoffs, Haliburton's biggest test yet will be in full effect.

Though Haliburton has been elite so far in the regular season, his ability to translate those skills in the playoffs is a whole new ballgame. The Pacers haven't won a series since 2014, making a potential appearance all the more important for the franchise. Their offense is as good as it gets, but defense wins championships and Indiana will need to improve on that end as well.

Indiana's franchise player

Pacers' first superstar in a decade

The Pacers are perpetually scrappy and hard-working as a unit, but it's been a while since they have had a real franchise player to build around. Paul George was their last truly impactful player and even though he tried as best he could to dismantle the LeBron James-led Miami Heat, it wasn't enough to bring the Pacers over the top. The times are different now. They had had a tough time building around Domantas Sabonis and wound up trading him for Haliburton in 2022, signalling they were ready to hand the keys over to a new young star.

Tyrese Haliburton's Advanced Numbers Player Impact Estimate 36.7 Assists Percentage 48.9% Plus Minus 77

Haliburton was just 21 when he arrived in Indiana and with their slew of young talent and a capable center in Turner, the team has the tools to push through to the next level. The Pacers only won 35 games a year ago, but his flashes of brilliance were evident. Now, it appears as if everything's coming to fruition.

Haliburton is far from reaching the greatness Reggie Miller achieved with the team in the late 1990s to early 2000s, but if he continues to lead the team the way he is, it shouldn't be long before Pacers faithful begin mentioning the two in the same breath.