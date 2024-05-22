Highlights The Indiana Pacers nearly pulled off an upset against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton remains confident that they belong at this stage against Boston.

Indiana faltered in regulation and the Celtics took advantage in overtime.

Game 1 was right there for the taking for the Indiana Pacers. Unfortunately, poor execution late in regulation doomed them on Tuesday night and the Boston Celtics found a way to survive and win Game 1 in overtime to take a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

A loss like that could have demoralized a young team like Indiana. But the Pacers' young star Tyrese Haliburton continued to exude confidence that he and his group are fine and should continue to give the top-seeded Celtics a run for their money in this series.

"We know we can play with these guys. There are a lot of people out here saying we don't belong here. We don't really care. We know we belong."

Indiana had plenty of naysayers entering the Eastern Conference Finals, but given how they played in the series-opener, the Pacers certainly proved they belong on this stage.

Pacers Nearly Upset the Celtics in Game 1

Indiana had Boston on the ropes

The Celtics threw the early haymakers in Game 1, going on a 12-0 run to start the game. But the Pacers remained resilient and managed to weather the early storm from Boston.

That essentially became the story throughout the majority of the series opener. The Celtics led by as much as 13 points in the second half before Indiana closed the third quarter with a 13-1 run to cut the deficit to one point heading into the final frame.

The game became a track meet in the fourth quarter. Indiana eventually gained the advantage as it went into crunch time. Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard made multiple big plays down the stretch that swung the momentum towards the Pacers' favor.

The Pacers had the Celtics on the ropes and looked well on their way to a Game 1 upset when they had a three-point lead and the ball with 10 seconds remaining in regulation.

All they needed to do was finish out the game with freethrows.

Celtics Hit Haymakers Late in Game 1

Boston's experience came through in the clutch

However, Indiana's inexperience and Boston's resiliency surfaced in the end. The Pacers committed multiple miscues late in the game that ultimately cost them the series-opener.

They turned the ball over with 10 seconds to go, which opened the door for Jaylen Brown to knock down a tough game-tying three-pointer that sent the game into overtime.

The extra session then gave Jayson Tatum a chance to redeem himself after a discouraging fourth quarter. Tatum scored 10 of Boston's 16 points in the period, which included the dagger three-pointer that put the Celtics up by four with 42 seconds remaining.

That was essentially all she wrote for Indiana in Game 1. But despite the loss, Haliburton was still encouraged by how they played for 47 minutes before they faltered in the end.

"We'll go back, watch the film. There will be good, there will be bad. We'll learn from it and we'll be a lot better in Game 2."

Haliburton and the Pacers will have their chance to tie the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday in Boston.