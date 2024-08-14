Highlights Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers to the Conference Finals with his playmaking skills.

Many players in the NBA have proven to be championship-caliber. However, it's been a while since the league found a great leader for a team, as the last time it was seen was with Stephen Curry in the mid-late 2010s. With that being said, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has shown the ability to be a perfect player for a championship team, and his skills allow everyone to improve.

The Indiana Pacers improved massively in 2023-24 with Tyrese Haliburton leading the charge. The young guard was able to produce a 20-point double-double while also leading the league in multiple categories. He has shown the determination to help his team win in the most stressful situations, which led Indiana to the Conference Finals last season.

Haliburton Makes Everyone Around Him Better

Has a huge effect on some of the most important players on the roster

The main reason why Tyrese Haliburton is a perfect leader for a championship team is because he can make others around him better. This is something that even the NBA's best all-time players, such as LeBron James and Michael Jordan , have statistically struggled with.

While Haliburton is on the court, nearly every Indiana Pacers player improves their efficiency and consistency. This was seen in the 2023-24 NBA season, as the Pacers led the league in field goal percentage and were the only team to shoot over 50 percent. There were multiple instances in the 2023-24 NBA season that showed Tyrese Haliburton making his teammates better, and it was specifically seen with certain players.

In the 2023-24 NBA season, Pascal Siakam was traded from the Toronto Raptors to the Pacers right as the trade deadline was approaching. Although Siakam was playing like an all-star caliber player in Toronto, it became instantly clear that he was scoring much more efficiently when playing alongside Haliburton. His three-point percentage was higher in the second half of 2023-24 than it was at any other point in his career, and the same can be said for his field goal percentage.

The Pacers acquired Obi Toppin in the 2022-23 offseason in a trade with the New York Knicks . On the Knicks, Toppin went from a lottery draft pick who had high potential into a solid role player who was struggling to shoot efficiently. However, once he came to Indiana, everything changed for Obi as he transitioned from one of the least efficient to one of the most efficient forwards in the league. He improved massively in every aspect of his game and became a great contributor off the bench for the Pacers, which he will continue to do so this season.

Long-tenured Pacers players such as T.J. McConnell and Myles Turner saw a clear jump in their game once Tyrese Haliburton joined the roster. This was seen with Turner especially, as he went from a solid center to a key starting contributor who has massively improved his efficiency.

Excellent Playmaking Skills

Can find his teammates in perfect spots

Haliburton's playmaking is his most valuable skill on the court, as he can find the open man and create shots excellently for his teammates. Haliburton has led the lead in assists per game in the 2022-23 and 2023–24 seasons. However, the NBA doesn't recognize his 2022-23 record due to missing too many games.

His ability to create plays has allowed his teammates to improve their efficiency, as he can find people in the perfect spots. Because he excels at this, he is often regarded as the best playmaker in the NBA, and that's a title he will likely hold for a good number of seasons.

Tyrese Haliburton 2023-24 Playmaking Statistics Category Stat APG 10.9 Assist % 44.4% Plus/Minus +293 AST-TOV Ratio 4.73 Points Created PG 25.8

Last season, Tyrese was able to make plays so consistently that it led to the Pacers having the most assists per game out of all NBA teams. They also finished first in points per game among all teams, which shows that Tyrese is not just passing the ball, but finding his opponents in spots where they can get good shots off.

He finished second in assist percentage in the NBA last season, which shows that he is always willing to make the extra pass and plays very unselfishly. This unselfish style of basketball not only makes Tyrese better but also lets his teammates improve their game.

Haliburton led His Team to the Conference Finals

The first time the Pacers made the playoffs in a decade

Due to his ability to create shots for not only himself but also his teammates, Haliburton was able to lead the Indiana Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2023-24 NBA season. This came as a shock to many, as the Pacers did not look like the best team on paper, and it seemed like they had the least talented roster in their playoff bracket.

However, Haliburton and the Pacers were able to knock out both the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks , two teams that finished the regular season with a higher seeding than them. Although both teams were dealing with some injuries, the Pacers also played efficiently and earned those series wins.

Haliburton was able to use his playmaking ability to turn Myles Turner into the best shooting big man in the playoffs, as he was the only center to shoot over 40 percent from beyond the arc. Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin continued to score efficiently, and guard Andrew Nembhard led all NBA players who played 10 games or more in three-point efficiency.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, the Pacers suffered a tragic series loss to the Boston Celtics , as they got swept by the future NBA Champions. However, it was still a successful postseason for them as no one expected Indiana to make it as far as they did.

They being led by Haliburton played a major role in that, and with him continuing to improve and make others around him better, he could very well find himself being an NBA Champion one day.

It seems as if Tyrese Haliburton has all the tools to be a leader for a championship team, as he can make himself and his teammates better. It is something that very few players have been able to accomplish, as improving someone else's game is a much more difficult task than improving one's own. He has also shown to be a good playoff leader, which was seen in the 2023-24 NBA playoffs.

All statistics courtesy of NBA