After the Indiana Pacers dropped an extremely competitive Game 1 to the Boston Celtics 128-133, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was asked postgame about Celtics guard Jrue Holiday’s performance. Haliburton credited Holiday’s defensive prowess, saying:

"[Jrue Holiday] is the best defender in the NBA and has been for a long time. ... I'll learn from it and I'll be better in Game 2."

And the praise is well-earned, as Holiday is truly one of the best defenders in the entire league, as recognized by his place on the 2023-24 Second Defensive Team, and should cause problems for Indiana throughout the series.

Holiday’s League-Leading Defense

Carrying over from the regular season, Holiday’s defense has been outstanding this postseason

Entering this year’s postseason, Holiday had the third-lowest defensive rating among all point guards in the league at 112.9. Although two other guards did post better defensive ratings than Holiday (Mike Conley and Luka Dončić), he finished the season averaging more blocks per game than either of the two with 0.8.

2023-24 Point Guard DRTG Player DRTG Conley 111.2 Dončić 112.6 Holiday 112.9 Caruso 113.2 Fox 113.9

When looking at the performances across this postseason, however, Holiday has posted the lowest defensive rating among point guards (with at least 30 minutes played per game) by a margin of two points over Dončić. Sure, the Celtics have received some attention for having a relatively easy postseason schedule, but playoff teams have quality players nonetheless, making Holiday’s feat even more impressive, as he’s had 16 games in which he posted a sub-100 defensive rating.

Postseason Point Guard Defensive Ratings Player DRTG Holiday 107.4 Dončić 109.4 Conley 110.2 Irving 113.9

The Celtics will need every ounce of defense Holiday can provide, as they’re playing the team who’s posted the highest offensive rating in this postseason. In no small part due to Halliburton's performances, who’s averaging 19.3 points per game this postseason while shooting 48.8 percent from the field.

Holiday’s Impressive Game 1

Besides his defensive input, Holiday was one of Boston’s better players offensively

Aside from helping to quell Indiana’s momentum, Holiday also performed extremely well on the offensive end. Posting the most points of any Celtic other than Jayson Tatum, Holiday finished the night with a season-high 28 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals with a 62.5 field goal percentage and a 50.0 three point percentage. He shot extremely well, making multiple contested threes when the game was at its closest.

The offensive leap from Holiday has been a very welcome addition to the team, as he put up the best true shooting percentage of his career this season with the lowest usage rate of his career.

Holiday's Offensive Efficiency Season TS% USG 2009-10 52.6 18.5 2010-11 52.5 20.6 2011-12 49.6 26.2 2012-13 49.6 20.8 2013-14 50.5 24.1 2014-15 52.2 23.7 2015-16 52.9 28.8 2016-17 53.2 23.8 2017-18 57.0 22.8 2018-19 55.5 26.8 2019-20 53.7 25.7 2020-21 59.2 23.0 2021-22 59.3 24.4 2022-23 58.6 26.6 2023-24 59.7 17.2

If Holiday can keep his defense at the league-leading level it’s at, while simultaneously evolving into an extremely effective offensive contributor, the Pacers' path to the NBA Finals will be significantly more difficult.