Highlights Tyrese Haliburton's playoff stats have declined from his excellent regular season performance.

A hamstring injury worsened his playoff efficiency, but he isn't making that an excuse.

Haliburton's success in the postseason is vital for Indiana's playoff run.

Tyrese Haliburton burst onto the scene early in the 2023-2024 NBA campaign as a superstar, racking up double-digit assists and 20-point games like it was nothing. He led the Indiana Pacers into playoff discussions early with hyperefficient scoring on an elite, fast-paced offense.

Indiana's front office knew they had a chance to make a special run and took advantage, acquiring Pascal Siakam before the trade deadline. Now, the Pacers find themselves battling the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals after taking down the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, Haliburton has not enjoyed the same success in the playoffs as in the regular season.

Tyrese Haliburton - Regular Season vs Playoff Stats 2023-2024 Stat Regular Season Playoffs PPG 20.1 14.6 APG 10.9 9.1 3pt% 36.4 30.5 TPG 2.3 2.7

He struggled mightily in game one against New York, hitting only 2-6 shots from the field for six points and eight assists in 36 minutes. With the Pacers down 118-117 with 12 seconds left, Myles Turner set a screen for Haliburton. The former Iowa State University guard did not give Turner enough time to get set, and Turner was called for an illegal screen, sealing Indiana's fate. T.J. McConnell outplayed Haliburton off the Pacers' bench, putting up 18 points, three assists, and three steals in 22 minutes. After the game, the young star took ownership of the Pacers' game-one defeat.

"They're a good defensive team, [but] I've just got to be better... Too many turnovers down the stretch for me. I've got to be better." -Tyrese Haliburton

The veteran McConnell supported Indiana's franchise player after a rough performance.

"The best thing about Tyrese is he won’t force a bad shot. He gets others involved and we trust him wholeheartedly." -TJ McConnell

Haliburton Struggled After In-Season Tournament

A hamstring injury did not help his case

After Haliburton's tremendous start to the season, the Pacers found themselves in the In-Season Tournament (IST) Final against the Los Angeles Lakers on December ninth. Indiana fell 123-109 in that game, and Haliburton could not regain his previous rhythm once the Pacers returned to their normal schedule of games. He averaged 29.1 points per game, shooting 55 percent from the field and 47 percent from beyond the arc in 14 contests before the IST final. After the tournament, he scored 20.6 points per game, shooting 46 percent from the field and 35 percent from deep.

On January 8, Haliburton suffered a grade-one hamstring tear against the Boston Celtics and was carried to the locker room. While Pacers fans were relieved it was only a grade-one injury and nothing more, the effects of the injury lingered.

Haliburton must regain his rhythm if the Pacers are to even the series with the Knicks. If he cannot find it, New York could sweep Indiana, ending their season.