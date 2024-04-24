Highlights The Indiana Pacers even the series with the Milwaukee Bucks with the first road win in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Tyrese Haliburton expressed his excitement for Game 3 in front of a raucous Pacers home crowd and took a shot at the Bucks fans along the way.

Indiana stole homecourt advantage and has a chance to put a stranglehold in the series, should they take care of business in front of their fans.

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers have a lot to smile about. Not only did they become the first team to win on the road in the 2024 NBA playoffs, but they are also headed back home with their first round series against the Milwaukee Bucks tied at one game apiece.

After their 125-108 win in Game 2, Haliburton expressed his excitement about the upcoming raucous atmosphere he will experience when they head back to Indianapolis for Games 3 and 4. However, he didn't stop there. He also found a way to take a shot at the Bucks fans.

"I'm expecting it to be unbelievable. No doubt about that. We've had regular season crowds better than what we've played in the last two games. We expect a great crowd. A lot of people are excited about what's to come in the series... Just the energy in the city right now with everything that's going on, but especially with us." - Tyrese Haliburton

Pacers fans have been devoid of playoff basketball for five years now. They last played in the postseason in 2020, but the playoffs that year were held in the Bubble in Orlando due to the pandemic. April 21, 2019, was the last time Gainbridge Fieldhouse experienced a playoff game, so expect the Indianapolis crowd to bring the energy.

Pacers Did Their Job on the Road

Indiana stole homecourt advantage

After a disappointing Game 1 performance by the Pacers, where they scored a season-low 94, Indiana bounced back in a big way in Game 2. Pascal Siakam led the way for the Pacers with a playoff career-high 37 points to go along with 11 rebounds to follow up a 36-point, 13-rebound outing in Game 1.

Haliburton notched his first playoff double-double with 12 points and 12 assists after a rather subpar Game 1, in which he tallied just nine points and eight assists.

Road teams only have one goal in any postseason series: get one game on the road. The Pacers became the first team in the postseason to do just that, and now they head back to Indiana with a chance to put a stranglehold on the series, should they hold serve at home, where they went 26-15 during the regular season.

Pacers Have Bucks Number

6-2 record, including playoffs, 2-0 at home

Indiana has so far had Milwaukee's number this season after it won four of its five regular season meetings against the Bucks. The Pacers also won both of their home games against the Bucks.

In their first game in Indiana on Nov. 9, 2023, the Pacers were able to survive a 54-point barrage from Giannis Antetokounmpo and held on to a 126-124 victory. In that game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Jan. 3, 2024, the Pacers' high octane offense was on full display as Tyrese Haliburton had 31 points and 12 assists, leading nine Indiana players with at least nine points, including seven in double figures.

Bucks vs. Pacers Regular Season Series Date Outcome Nov. 9, 2023: Bucks @ Pacers Pacers W, 126-124 Dec. 7, 2023: Pacers @ Bucks Pacers W, 128-119 Dec. 13, 2023: Pacers @ Bucks Bucks W, 140-126 Jan. 1, 2023: Pacers @ Bucks Pacers W, 122-113 Jan. 3, 2023: Bucks @ Pacers Pacers W, 142-130

These two teams obviously look different now, following the trade deadline. Indiana has since added another All-Star caliber player in Pascal Siakam, who is having a historic two-game stretch to start the playoffs and has proven to be the difference-maker so far for the Pacers.

Through Games 1 and 2, Siakam is averaging 36.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on nearly 65 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from beyond the arc. The Pacers certainly hope Siakam continues his hot streak as the series shifts to Indiana.

As for the Bucks, they still remain hopeful that they can get Antetokounmpo back sooner rather than later. The two-time NBA MVP has yet to play in this series and missed the final three games of the regular season due to a calf strain. If the Greek Freak is unable to go for Game 3, the Pacers have a good chance to take the series lead, especially with the way Spicy P is playing to begin the postseason.