Highlights Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a long-term contract extension, prioritizing Maxey as one of the team's core pieces.

As one of the fastest-rising stars in the league, Maxey will be retained to play with his running mate, Joel Embiid, for the foreseeable future.

Maxey also gets a chance to play with the recently acquired Paul George, making the 76ers a competitive team in the East.

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed in principle to a five-year, $204 million contract extension with their star shooting guard, Tyrese Maxey. At just 23-years-old, Maxey's 2023-24 season was one to remember, as he became a first-time NBA All-Star while also taking home the Most Improved Player award.

Maxey's regular season performance was fantastic, but his game rose even further in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks, where he showed the world that he can rise to the occasion in the biggest moments.

His biggest highlight from that first round was his Game 5 masterpiece, where he scored 46 points and hit a clutch three-pointer to send the game to overtime while on the brink of elimination.

It was then that the 76ers fully realized that they needed to keep him paired with the 2023 NBA MVP, Joel Embiid, if the team wants to remain competitive for the next few years. Now, after extending Maxey and welcoming several key free agents in 2024, the 76ers look primed to battle for the top spot in a tough Eastern Conference.

Retaining Maxey Forms All-Star Trio in Philadelphia

After re-signing their quickly developing star guard, the 76ers are ready to compete now more than ever

During their first-round series against the Knicks, it was Maxey who took the lead in most cases while Embiid dealt with injuries. After taking the Knicks to six games, it was seen that a healthy Embiid and Maxey could be a duo to lead the 76ers to a possible Eastern Conference Finals berth, and more.

Maxey's ascension to being one of the best and most complete offensive players has given the 76ers new life, confirming that the team indeed nail their No. 21 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Tyrese Maxey Stats 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 25.9 AST 6.2 3PT% 37.3% TS% 57.3%

It has also been announced that the 76ers have decided to make another 'all-in' decision to sign the nine-time NBA All-Star and one of the most elite two-way players of the last decade, Paul George, putting an end to his free agency and trade talk dramatics.

George and Maxey will form an interesting pairing at the shooting guard and small forward spots, unless they both move down a position to allow for Maxey to gain more experience as the team's point guard.

Maxey's extension is great for the 76ers because they have the opportunity to compete in the now, while also having the reassurance that if nothing is accomplished by the end of George's and Embiid's contracts, they'll have a 28-year-old Maxey who will be entering his prime in the league.