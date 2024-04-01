Highlights Maxey's elite play has kept the Philadelphia 76ers afloat during Embiid's absence, but the team have struggled to win without their star center.

Despite Maxey's strong individual campaign, Embiid's return is crucial for the Sixers' playoff hopes.

Maxey's impressive stats and playmaking skills showcase his value to the Sixers' lineup and post-season aspirations.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ playoff chances appear to have been boosted with the news of a possible return this week of star center, Joel Embiid.

But, it is his teammate Tyrese Maxey who has stepped up in his absence, with NBA insider Mark Medina dubbing the fourth-year guard’s play as ‘elite’, and predicting that the 23-year-old will be able to maintain his numbers, even with Embiid back on the court.

Sixers’ Star To Return Just in Time

Embiid hasn’t played since Jan. 30

Despite being considered as the team that has been most thwarted by injury this season, after they lost their star center, and reigning NBA MVP, Joel Embiid to a left meniscus injury back in January, the Sixers look poised to make a playoff run.

However, they will more than likely have to overcome a team in the Play-In tournament, where they currently sit in eighth place, chasing both the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat for that coveted sixth seed which would grant them automatic qualification to the post-season.

Their hopes of chasing their nearest competitors down have been boosted by the announcement that Embiid is targeting a return to NBA action on Tuesday, when the Sixers face up against the Oklahoma City Thunder, per a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Sixers have been without Embiid since Jan. 30 and have gone a mere 11-18 since he sustained his injury, dropping from grappling for the second overall seed in the Eastern Conference to falling into the Play-In tournament spots, currently in eighth position, with the entire trajectory of their post-season chances believed to come down to the seven-footer’s health and ability to help the team win games in the final few we.

Philadelphia 76ers - Statistics Since Embiid's Injury Category Statistic League Rank PTS 107.2 26th OPP PTS 111.8 13th ORTG 112.0 22nd DRTG 116.9 23rd NRTG -4.9 22nd

Perhaps one silver lining to come out of Embiid’s absence has been the transcendence of point-guard Tyrese Maxey, who has matured into a reliable second option, enjoying a season full of career-highs after taking over the majority of playmaking responsibilities from the departing James Harden – who recently praised the young star’s efforts - back at the start of the season, gritting his way into single-handedly keeping Philadelphia in contention for reaching the post-season.

As such, at just 23 years of age, his shining performances led him to receive his first NBA All-Star selection, and have sparked many to consider him as the leading front-runner for the coveted Most Improved Player award.

Maxey Has Been ‘Elite’ Since Embiid’s Injury

Medina cannot dispute Maxey’s increased level of play since having to lead the team in Embiid’s absence, but he does make the case that the team overall have struggled to tally up wins, notching only 11 wins out of a possible 29 since the seven-footer’s injury.

However, the journalist does go on to note that he feels Maxey can sustain his ‘elite’ performances when Embiid does return to the court, and that it’s more about how the star-center looks in his return that will ultimately determine the Sixers’ success.

“I do trust that Tyrese Maxey has beenplaying at an absolutely elite level since Joel Embiid has beenout. I suspect that he'll be able to maintain those numbers when Embiid comes back. But,I think the unknowns that we're looking at here is what Embiid’sworkload isgoing tolook like with minute restrictions, maybe sittingback-to-backs. What's his conditioning going to be? What's hiscomfort level and transition stage of becoming Joel Embiidpre-injury? I think the second thing is just the results. Tyrese Maxey has played really well, but the Sixers have a losing record since Embiid's been out. And so, when you're looking at the standings here,the separation isn't really a lot.”

Strong Individual Campaign

Maxey’s 25.6 PPG ranks 11th in NBA among guards

The numbers don’t lie. Maxey has been a beast on offense all season long as the Sixers’ second option, and has maintained consistent numbers whether Embiid has been present on the hardwood or not.

Tyrese Maxey - 2023-24 Season Stats Category With Embiid Without Embiid Total PPG 25.7 25.6 25.6 RPG 3.6 3.8 3.7 APG 6.6 5.6 6.2 FG% 44.8 44.1 44.5 3P% 37.3 37.6 37.4

Averaging 25.6 points at a 44.5 percent shooting clip from the field, and 37.4 percent from three-point range, to go with 3.7 rebounds, a team-leading 6.2 assists and a steal per game, Maxey has mounted such a strong individual campaign that if he were to lose out on the Most Improved Player award, it would be more of a shock than if he were to actually win it.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyrese Maxey became the 2nd youngest player in NBA history to record 50+ PTS and 0 TOV when he did so in the Sixers’ game against the Utah Jazz in February. The Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum was the youngest - 32 days younger than Maxey.

When breaking down his scoring, Maxey has led the Sixers in both points scored off of turnovers, 4.5 points, and fast break points, 3.9, while he ranks second on the team for points scored in the paint with 10.6.

With Maxey being the primary facilitator for his teammates, with Embiid’s 5.7 assists ranking second overall among Philadelphia’s roster, and buy-out market acquisition, Kyle Lowry coming in at third with 4.8 assists per contest, the 23-year-old has largely had to rely on being able to create for himself.

As such, 66.6 percent of his made two-pointers have been unassisted, while 38.8 percent of his three-point makes are also unassisted, totaling 57.2 percent of his made field goals coming unassisted, the most among anyone on the roster. Tobias Harris registers as second on the team, with 51.0 percent of his field goals coming unassisted by a teammate.

Despite Maxey's monumental efforts to keep the Sixers' playoff dreams alive, Embiid's imminent return will be a wholly welcome one, and with their offensive production combined, Philadelphia will stand in much better stead regarding their post-season aspirations with only two weeks of the 2023-24 regular season campaign remaining.

Thus, the Process' championship dream is still very much alive, albeit hanging from more of a thread than the 76ers would have liked.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.