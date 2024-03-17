Highlights Tyrese Maxey has stepped up in critical moments this season, becoming a reliable anchor for the 76ers.

In the absence of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey has been the savior that the Philadelphia 76ers have needed. The young sensation has stepped up since stepping out of the shadow of Embiid, and into the light as the starter of the team. He has been the anchor necessary to lead the team while Embiid is sidelined with an injury, and has ran with that opportunity.

Embiid was having a career season which allowed him to put the 76ers on his back, and put them square in contention. But he went down in late January with a lateral meniscus injury in his left knee, after Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga stepped on his foot.

Since that point, the 76ers have slipped significantly in the Eastern Conference standings, falling from third place to currently seventh place. However, they have treaded water since Embiid’s injury, mostly thanks to Tyrese Maxey, who has done whatever he could to keep his squad afloat.

Maturity Leaps

Tyrese Maxey has demonstrated huge leaps in his scoring ability and maturity

Maxey has taken immense steps forward this year in regards to the growth of his career. The 23 year old made his debut in late 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, stepping up in the absence of stars such as Embiid and Ben Simmons when they tested positive for the virus.

Maxey therefore carries the experience of stepping up in the absence of his peers, something he has put to good use this year. This season, he has also demonstrated his substantial improvement in scoring ability. On November 12, he put up a then-career high 50 points in a game against the Indiana Pacers, another playoff team.

He also had seven rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in that game, becoming the sixth Sixers player in history to put up 50 or more points, 5 or more rebounds and 5 or more assists in a single game. He also became only one of two Sixers to ever put up 50 or more points in a game at under age 23, along with Allen Iverson.

“I need to be aggressive and find a way to get my teammates involved as well. I need to tell them to take the shots they have and to keep bring aggressive in all four quarters. There's been a few times in the fourth quarter [without Embiid] where I wasn't able to close the game out because I exerted a lot of energy in the first three quarters. Now, I have to find a way to be the best player I possibly could be for all 48 minutes." –Tyrese Maxey on his gameplay without Joel Embiid

On February 1, the same day that Maxey was named to his first ever All-Star Game, he broke his career high in points by putting up 51 on the Utah Jazz. He has made it clear that he is no scrub, and has stepped up in critical situations to assure that the 76ers can rely on him in big spots.

A Tall Order

Expecting Maxey to lead the Sixers to destiny is a tall order, but it can be done

While Maxey’s individual ability is unquestioned, it remains whether or not he can carry the team on his back like Embiid has. This is a strong task to ask of him, and the proof is in the pudding. This season, the 76ers are 11-22 in games without Embiid, and that is even with Maxey doing everything he could.

Tyrese Maxey - 2023-24 Season Stats Category With Embiid Without Embiid Total PPG 25.7 26.9 26.0 RPG 3.6 4.0 3.7 APG 6.6 5.1 6.2 FG% 44.8 45.1 44.9 3PT% 37.3 40.7 38.2

Sixers coach Nick Nurse has expressed frustration not with Maxey’s level of play, but with the way he is treated by the league. According to Nurse, Maxey is subject to calls that Embiid and other established stars are not, which could lead to more calls against Maxey, negatively affecting the Sixers and their chances.

“If you’re not going to call them, you’re not going to call them. That’s what I’m down with or if you’re going to call them, you’re going to call them, right? It shouldn’t ever be one guy is going in there and barely getting touched and another guy’s getting crashed into and it’s not that way. That’s my only thing and we can adjust either way.” —Nick Nurse on the calls against Maxey

While officiating can certainly be a factor in a team’s chances of winning, it is a small component. Not only can it directly affect the outcome of a game, but it can lead to frustration on the bench and among the players, leading to animosity, a lapse in chemistry, and general anger.

“I think there’s certainly a level of frustration and I think that—and I always tell the refs, too, I don’t really care if they’re not going to call them, but you can’t be calling tap fouls for another guy on the other team the whole game. You know, when we’re barely scraping on or you’re not even sure they got him on the elbow or really late little bump or all the way through.” —Nick Nurse on the league's contradictory foul calling

If Joel Embiid does not return before the playoffs, it is a tall order to expect Maxey to be able to lead the 76ers to destiny. It can be done, however, provided the Sixers continue to tread water for the remainder of the season.

If the Sixers finish in the top six in the Eastern Conference, it becomes a question of which team they will face. Sixth place likely means they will face the top dog Boston Celtics, which would not bode well with their chances.

Falling below sixth results in a play-in date, where anything can happen. This route, in all likelihood, is the one where Maxey has the greatest chance of leading his team to the playoffs if Embiid still is not back, which, given his elite talent level, he absolutely can do.