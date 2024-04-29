Highlights The Sixers were outscored in the 4th quarter of Games 3 and 4, scoring just 16 points in the final frame of Sunday's loss.

Tyrese Maxey shouldered the blame for the team's fourth-quarter struggles in the loss to the Knicks.

The 76ers now head back to New York trailing 3-1 in the series and in need of a road win to keep their season alive.

Despite a golden opportunity to even up the series at two games apiece, the Philadelphia 76ers fell short in another late-game scenario. It was a familiar story that has plagued the Sixers against the New York Knicks: a lack of execution in the fourth quarter ultimately decided their fate. Over the past few games, Philadelphia had difficulty initiating sets and generating clean looks.

After their Game 4 defeat, all-star point guard Tyrese Maxey took the blame for his team's woes.

"We just couldn’t get in a rhythm offensively as far as what we wanted to run, a couple of times. That’s on me and [Kyle Lowry] to get us organized and get us a good shot." - Tyrese Maxey

Maxey's admission of guilt is noble, but it highlights a glaring issue for the Sixers - the supporting cast around Maxey and Joel Embiid continues to struggle, and they cannot consistently string together strong, offensive possessions.

Sixers Outscored In the 4th in Games 3 and 4

76ers Scored Just 16 4th Quarter Points in Game 4

The Sixers only mustered 16 points at home in a must-win game. New York's defense is gritty, but with a player of Embiid's caliber on the floor, it is alarming how poorly they continue to perform when it matters most. Perhaps the over-reliance on Embiid contributes to their downfall more than Coach Nick Nurse realizes.

In Game 4, Embiid played almost 44 minutes, including the final 24. They tried to target him down the stretch, but the Knicks' swarming defense keyed in: Precious Achiuwa defended him well one-on-one and the guards converged well with quick double-teams.

Embiid finished with 27 points, which is a few points below his average. Maxey also had an off night with 23 points on 8/21 shooting - both of them were constantly forced into tough shots. Even though the Sixers played their entire starting five the majority of the fourth quarter, it wasn't enough to continue to produce a positive quarter.

The combination of Maxey-Kyle Lowry-Kelly Oubre Jr.-Tobias Harris-Embiid has not logged a significant amount of time together since Embiid just returned a couple of weeks ago, but there doesn't seem to be a set hierarchy in terms of shot distribution after Embiid and Maxey.

Harris often seems lost out there, preferring to drift to the perimeter rather than actively seeking opportunities to score. If Maxey and Embiid don't initiate an isolation, everyone else seems lost. Better ball movement is the key to unlocking more success.

Maxey and Lowry Should Run the Late-Game Offense

The pair combined to average 10.4 assists this season

At this point of the season, there is no reason for Philadelphia's offense to stall as much as it does. Outside Embiid and Maxey, the rest of the team suffers from an identity crisis. Harris, who has adapted to more of a stretch four the past few seasons, normally scores out of rhythm - these days, he doesn't get to the line much or look for opportunities in the midrange area. When Embiid was out of the lineup, the ball seemed to move around more on the perimeter, giving Maxey free rein to penetrate down an open lane.

Though Embiid's versatility allows him to terrorize opponents from all three levels, the Sixers turn to him, in the paint, late in close games. Embiid is the rightful focal point, but it makes Philadelphia's offense too predictable.

Instead, Maxey and Lowry should be more involved running the offense with either high pick and rolls or straight line-drives to the basket. In addition, they should look to push the tempo early in the final period to try and get easier baskets. In doing so, it could get complementary threats like Oubre Jr. and Harris into a better flow.

Down 3-1 with a closeout Game 5 in New York, Philadelphia will pull out all the stops to keep the season alive. A heavier dose of Maxey and Lowry in the 4th quarter could be just what they need to climb back into the series.