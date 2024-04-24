Highlights Tyrese Maxey won the 2023-24 NBA Most Improved Player Award with 319 total points.

Maxey significantly increased his scoring, assists, and rebounding stats this season.

Maxey stepped up for the 76ers in Joel Embiid's absence, crucial for maintaining playoff positioning.

No other player put up a more improved campaign in the 2023-24 season than Tyrese Maxey, according to the voters. The Philadelphia 76ers point guard has officially won the 2023-24 NBA Most Improved Player Award.

The voting system functions via a point system, where each first, second, and third place votes a player receives counts for five, three, and one point(s), respectively. Maxey received 51 first place votes for the award, 18 second place votes, and 10 third place votes, totalling 319 points.

He narrowly edged out Coby White of the Chicago Bulls, who received a total of 305 points. Following him, Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets, Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks followed.

Drastic Improvement for Maxey

Fourth-year guard greatly improved his figures from last season to this season

Maxey averaged 20.3 points per game last season, but this year, that figure improved to 25.9. His rebounds also improved from 2.9 last season to 3.7 this season. Most notably, however, was his drastic increase in assists, which jumped from 3.5 last season to 6.2 this season.

Tyrese Maxey - Season Comparison Category 2022-23 2023-24 MIN 33.6 37.5 PTS 20.3 25.9 REB 2.91 3.7 AST 3.5 6.2 FG% 48.1 45.0 3PT% 43.4 37.3

“For somebody like myself who prides myself for just putting in a lot of work and outworking people — finding a way to get one percent better every single time I step into the gym, it feels good for that to come to light.” —Tyrese Maxey

Maxey made his presence known with the 76ers last season, when he was playing alongside Joel Embiid and James Harden. After three games this season, the latter was traded to the Clippers, and Maxey stepped up to inherit the backcourt and fill the absence of Harden.

Keeping the Sixers Afloat

Maxey kept the 76ers afloat while Embiid missed time with an injury

Maxey is the eighth winner of the award in a row who was a first-time All-Star. His play this season was a crucial component in the Sixers hanging on to home court advantage over the Miami Heat, after Embiid went down with a knee injury.

The 76ers fell a few places in the standings in Embiid’s absence, but Maxey did what he could to carry the team while he was gone. In his two games so far this playoffs, Maxey has scored 33 and 35 points, leading the team in both instances even over Embiid.

That has not stopped his team from dropping the first two games, however, despite holding significant leads throughout each of them. Maxey and the 76ers will seek to get back into the series, which they find themselves down 0-2, on Thursday night.