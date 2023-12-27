Highlights The New York Giants are benching Tommy DeVito and starting Tyrod Taylor at QB for Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams.

DeVito had a respectable record but lacked in passing yards and yards per attempt.

Tyrod Taylor has made three starts this year, with a 1-2 record and three touchdowns.

The Tommy DeVito era did not last long in the Big Apple.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced on Wednesday that the team would be reverting to veteran backup Tyrod Taylor at QB for their upcoming Week 17 tilt against the Los Angeles Rams.

DeVito had started the previous six straight games for the Giants, putting up a respectable 3-3 record with seven touchdowns against just one interception. However, his 152.2 passing yards per game and his 6.1 yards per attempt during that span left much to be desired. He managed just 55 yards through the air on Christmas Day against the Philadelphia Eagles before he was benched for Taylor at halftime.

Taylor has made eight appearances and three starts this year, throwing three touchdowns and one interception while going 1-2 as the starter.

What the Giants' QB change means for the final 2 weeks

New York is looking to stay competitive despite their elimination from the playoff race

During his postgame press conference following his team's 33-25 loss to the division rival Eagles on Christmas Day, Brian Daboll said that the decision to bench Tommy DeVito in favor of Tyrod Taylor was made because the team "needed a spark" down 20-3 at halftime.

Taylor led the team on a pair of touchdown drives during the second half to keep the game competitive, throwing for 133 yards, a touchdown, and an interception on just seven completions. He also rushed twice for 21 yards. Though New York didn't win the game, Daboll saw enough from Taylor to keep him under center for Week 17 against the Rams:

Yeah, I thought Ty did some good things in the second half of Philly, so he earned the right to start this game. Let's get ready for the Rams, really have nothing else to add on it.

The team started the season with high hopes after Daniel Jones' impressive 2022 campaign, but their supposed franchise quarterback struggled mightily out of the gate before picking up a neck injury that forced him to miss some time. He returned in Week 9 but did not look any better, and he subsequently suffered a torn ACL that ended his season.

Though Taylor had started the three games Jones missed with the neck injury, it was the youngster DeVito who got the nod after Jones went down for good. The undrafted rookie responded well, limiting his turnovers and pulling out some upset wins during his six-game stint as the starter.

The offense remained anemic, however, and after managing just three field goals during their loss to the New Orleans Saints and the first half of the subsequent Eagles game, Daboll decided the team needed a jump start at halftime against Philly.

New York has had three different starting quarterbacks this season, and while the whole "Tommy Cutlets hometown kid" narrative was a fun story, none of the three has been overly impressive. Taylor, however, showed against the Eagles that he's capable and, more importantly, willing to push the ball down the field and challenge defenses.

Tyrod Taylor vs. Tommy DeVito as NFL starter Tyrod Taylor Stat Tommy DeVito 55 Starts 6 193.2 Yards/Game 152.2 7.0 Yards/Attempt 6.1 61.5 Completion % 63.8 88.7 Passer Rating 93.6 58-23 TD-INT 7-1 33.8 Rush Yards/Game 27.7 17 Rush TD 0

The Giants have now been eliminated from playoff contention, but this move to Taylor indicates that they have no intention of throwing their last two games to improve their standing in the 2024 draft order. They play two teams—the Rams and Eagles—that are both jockeying for playoff positioning, and Daboll believes Taylor's experience and superior athleticism will give them their best chance to play spoiler.

