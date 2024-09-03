After leaving the UFC in 2021, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has been linked with a number of high-profile bouts. While he hasn't fought in mixed martial arts since his departure, 'T-Wood' has contested a pair of boxing matches with social media sensation Jake Paul.

The first of those two showdowns went better for the Ferguson, Missouri native than the second. Having pushed 'The Problem Child' all the way before losing a split decision defeat in their initial bout, Woodley was brutally stopped in the rematch by a huge right hand from Paul in the sixth round.

He hasn't competed in a prize fight of any description since that loss nearly three years ago, but Woodley insists that he hasn't been short of offers to put the gloves on again. During a recent appearance on The Overdogs podcast, he explained why planned contests with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and KSI had fallen through.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Woodley ended his UFC career on a run of four consecutive defeats.

"I had some guy’s b**** out. I was supposed to fight Floyd in June. It was never supposed to be [John] Gotti [III]. That fight was me originally. I was supposed to fight KSI in January last year. He flaked out and took Dillon Danis."

Woodley Wasn't Interested in Being A Stepping Stone For MMA Novice Eddie Hall

'The Beast' has yet to compete in a traditional fight inside the cage

One of the more intriguing offers that Woodley has received in recent months was to return to MMA for a clash with former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall. The Brit made headlines earlier this year when he made his debut in the cage in a bizarre two-on-one handicap bout against TikTok personalities, the Neffati brothers.

The veteran strongman went viral for smashing both of his overmatched opponents in a dominant victory, but it was as far from a traditional MMA contest as you could ever expect to see. Having been invited to face Hall in his first one-on-one fight, Woodley shared his reasons for rejecting the proposal.

Related Eddie Hall Knocks Opponent Out Cold in 2 vs 1 MMA Fight The former World's Strongest Man has made his MMA debut, and it was certainly worth the wait.

"You see the heavyweight dude that fought two motherf****** at one time [at] 365 [lbs]? Motherf****** asked me to fight this dude on three weeks’ notice in Ireland in MMA. I’m not down for these three-week notice fights to build somebody else’s name up!"

Woodley reigned as champion in the UFC at 170 pounds, successfully defending the gold on four occasions. While he would undoubtedly have enjoyed a massive skills advantage over Hall, the seasoned MMA veteran would have been a tremendous height and weight disadvantage. Even if he were to have trimmed down significantly, Hall would likely have entered the cage at well in excess of 300lbs.

Tyron Woodley professional MMA record (as at 03/09/2024) 27 fights 19 wins 7 losses By knockout 7 2 By submission 5 1 By decision 7 4 Draws 1

Although his fighting prime might be in the rear view mirror, Woodley seems to have no interest in trading his name and reputation for cash. Part of the reason for that stance could be that he was knocked out badly when facing a larger man last time out in Jake Paul - and Hall is considerably bigger than 'The Problem Child'.

Woodley remains interested in a return to competition, but the opposition will need to be right in order for him to sign up for another bout. Hall has yet to confirm when he will next step into the cage. However, he has expressed an interest in facing ex-strongman Mariusz Pudzianowski.