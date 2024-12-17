Heavyweight boxer, Tyson Fury, has recently admitted that he should have pushed back his first fight with Saturday’s opponent, Oleksandr Usyk, despite the fact it would have cost the Brit an eye-watering £10 million.

The Gypsy King had already postponed the fight to May following a cut he sustained while sparring. The original fight was meant to occur in February before Fury’s injury, and pushing the fight back a second time would have resulted in a hefty fine.

Fury spoke to Sky Sports prior to his rematch with the Ukrainian, which takes place this Saturday, the 21st of December, and in his interview, he was open and honest, saying: “This time it's been a lot easier. I've done lots of sparring, and I've been able to train properly, whereas before it's no secret that I didn't do a lot of sparring, hence I had a massive bounty on my cut eye.”

Usyk went on to beat Fury on points the first time around, and the latter believes more time would have been beneficial.

“Thinking sensible, maybe I would have pushed it back a little bit and cost myself £10m, but it doesn't really matter because we're here now and I'm going to do the job on Saturday night.”

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 17/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

The Ukrainian’s win over Fury took him to 22 fights unbeaten, and made him the first undisputed heavyweight champion since the days of Lennox Lewis. Despite the loss, Fury believes if he cuts down on the amount of showboating he does in Saturday’s fight, he will be able to avenge his defeat.

Tyson Fury Eyeing Change in Rematch

Less of the showboating, more of the fighting