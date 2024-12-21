Ahead of his highly anticipated fight with ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury tonight, Oleksandr Usyk’s team have demanded that the Brit shaves his beard before their showpiece bout, claiming it ‘grossly violates’ the rules and regulations.

Sporting an atypical appearance than what fans are used to, Fury – who is aiming to avenge his defeat to the Ukrainian from earlier this year – is allowed to go into Saturday night’s clash with a hairy facial facade, which Usyk’s entourage claims is breaking a little-known rule.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Usyk’s split decision win over Fury in May is the only loss of the latter’s career so far.

The two heavyweights will go toe to toe in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the WBA, WBO and WBC belts all on the line. And in preparation for the momentous occasion, Fury did not speak to his wife, Paris, for three months. They were reunited on Thursday.

As we gear closer to both heavyweights locking horns in the Middle East, Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk is under the impression that Fury’s beard could hand him an unfair advantage and referenced the WBC’s regulations to strengthen his case. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

“The beard rule is grossly violated. WBC rules clearly say: ‘A boxer may spouse a trimmed beard and/or moustache as long as, in the discretion of the commission and the supervisor, the facial hair thickness does not: (1) cushion or in any way affect the impact or trajectory of punches; or (2) cause cuts or abrasions to his rival’ So, Tyson’s beard has to be trimmed. We will push it further.”

Despite Usyk’s camp discontent over the 36-year-old’s new look, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman argued against Krassyuk’s understanding of the rules. Sulaiman said: “There’s a regulation and the boxing commission inspected him and there is no issue. Mind games. These are the mind games for a big fight.”

Related AI Names & Ranks 10 Greatest British Heavyweights in Boxing History AI has been hard at work again, this time to name the 10 greatest heavyweights in British boxing history, featuring Lennox Lewis & Tyson Fury.

The reigning champion - regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time - is not deterred by Fury’s choice to don some facial fur. Cutting a relaxed figure, he told iFL TV shortly after the weigh-ins on Friday night: “For me, it does not matter. For me, it does not help Tyson Fury.”

Keeping his well-devised plan to defeat Usyk under wraps, Wythenshawe-born Fury has promised to do some ‘f***ing damage’ to his opponent on Saturday night as the challenger, who weighed in at a career-high 20st 1lb, vows to reign triumphant.