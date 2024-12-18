The former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury shared pretty great advice for any young sports star out there growing up in boxing, the wider fight game, or any sport, right now.

The British superstar returns to the ring on Saturday, the 21st of December to try and seek revenge on Oleksandr Usyk, who famously inflicted the first loss on his pro career when they faced one another in an undisputed title fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, earlier this year.

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 18/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

They're back this week in the Middle East for the rematch. As Fury has been in nothing but massive fights, and often world title bouts, for around a decade, at 36, Sky Sports asked the future Hall-of-Famer if he had any words of wisdom for athletes who have only just begun their career in sports.

Tyson Fury Gave a Joke Answer, & a Serious One

Fury's serious answer was pretty great advice

Fury's response was typical Tyson: "Show no love," he offered as his advice. "Love will get you killed," he added with a wink and smile.

He then gave a more serious answer that perhaps comes from his experience as a veteran of 36 fights, and some of the most meaningful bouts in the modern era against Wladimir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder (trilogy), and Usyk. In that time he's earned an extraordinary amount of cash, as Top Rank boss Bob Arum told GIVEMESPORT last year that Fury was set to earn more than a hundred million for his involvement in two specific Riyadh Season events in Saudi Arabia — the crossover Francis Ngannou show, and the first fight with Usyk.

With perhaps that in the back of his mind, he said:

"My advice to any sports star would be, save a few quid, and invest it wisely because it's not a long career, and there's plenty of life after your job."

He continued: "If you end up brassic [skint / poor] you've done it wrong. So you need to invest your money wisely. And get good people around you, a good lawyer, a good person, a good manager. A good whoever is looking after you.

"That's probably the most important thing."

"Because I've known many a fighter who has made plenty of money and they've got nothing left. They're down about it. It's a long life after the boxing life, or any game, [like] darts."

Watch the clip in full right here: