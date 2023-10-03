Highlights Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have finally signed contracts to stage their anticipated fight in Saudi Arabia, bringing them one step closer to the huge undisputed fight.

Usyk set up the fight with a controversial win over Daniel Dubois, where he was dropped by a body shot ruled as a low blow but eventually recovered and won by a comfortable points decision.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have been in negotiations for what seems like forever, but a breakthrough finally came through and sees us take on step closer to the huge undisputed fight. Fury first looked to be heading away from an event against Usyk, as he instead chose to face Francis Ngannou in a fight this month which was expected to derail the title clash.

However, news broke this week from Fury and Usyk's promotional teams that contracts had been signed for the pair to stage the event in Saudi Arabia, with just a date left to confirm pending Fury's involvement. The Middle East have unsurprisingly backed the fight heavily, and promoter Bob Arum revealed exactly what the fight would mean to the competitors financially.

Oleksandr Usyk set up Tyson Fury fight with controversial win

Usyk has fought despite losing out on his clash with Tyson Fury, accepting his title defence against British heavyweight Daniel Dubois to keep active and try to keep track for an undisputed fight. However, it certainly wasn't easy with 'Dynamite' having travelled to Poland with intentions of hijacking the potential shot against his stablemate Fury.

The Ukrainian was cruising through the contest winning the rounds comfortably by outboxing his challenger, but he was dropped by a huge body shot which was ruled by the referee to be a low blow. Footage appeared to show that the margins were extremely fine, with many suggesting it was perfectly legal as Usyk was given time to recover where he looked to be in serious agony.

However after several minutes on the deck, he was able to recover and return to his feet where he re-established his dominance and had his hand raised at the end of the fight with a comfortable points decision. It is expected Dubois would appeal the decision to rule the shot illegal, but an outcome has yet to be confirmed, which has seen full steam ahead with negotiations to take on Fury.

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk looks to be finally on

Fury and Usyk have been in several periods of failed negotiations where demands from both camps seemed to have stalled the undisputed fight for good, as they both went their seperate ways. The pair were due to meet at Wembley Stadium in April in their most recent talks, but Fury's public demands including for the removal of a rematch clause were unable to be met.

Since then, a breakthrough appears to have been made with a coordinated announcement made from all parties that an agreement has finally been signed for the pair to do battle in the boxing ring. Fury then broke his silence on the claim and insisted it was in fact true and that he was ready to go, with just a date yet to be confirmed given his upcoming clash with Ngannou.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk set to earn big

Fury and Usyk are of course not going to fight for cheap and the backing of the lucrative Middle East as part of their Riyadh festival appears to have been key in finally getting the fight over the line. Usyk recently signed for Skills Challenge who have since taken a step back from promoting boxing, which could also be a vital factor in their recent breakthrough.

Boxing Stats Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 36 Height 6'9/ 206cm 6'3/ 191cm Reach 85"/ 206cm 78"/ 198cm Record 33-0-1 21-0 KO Ratio 24 KOs (72.73%) 14 KOs (66.67%) Best Win Wladimir Klitschko Anthony Joshua

Some huge purses have been seen in Saudi Arabia in all sports, including Usyk's mammoth previous earnings for snatching the belts from Anthony Joshua in their rematch. And it appears that the pair are set to earn big with reports indicating that they could earn as a pair up to $200 million depending on the success of the event in the pay-per-view market.

Fury could be the main beneficiary from the deal given he is the viewed as the A-side, which could see him pocket a mega purse in excess of $100 million which would even be unprecedented levels in the Middle East. Usyk could then himself see a huge purse in the region of $80-$100 million depending on the revenue generated on the night.