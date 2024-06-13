Highlights Fury is back in training following the first defeat of his career.

'The Gypsy King' has vowed revenge on the Ukrainian.

Team Usyk has already responded to the footage with a cheeky jibe at the Brit.

Tyson Fury has spoken for the first time in public since his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship was confirmed. 'The Gypsy King' lost his WBC world heavyweight crown to Usyk last month, falling to defeat via a narrow split decision.

Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, has since revealed that the two best heavyweights in the world will meet once again on the 21st of December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - with every major title in the division expected to be on the line again. The 35-year-old Brit made headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this week when he collapsed in the street shortly after being escorted out of a pub in his home town of Morecambe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fury's defeat to Usyk was his first in 36 professional fights.

Tyson Fury Returns to Training After His First Career Defeat

'The Gypsy King' has begun preparations to face Usyk again

However, a social media post from the heavyweight superstar on Thursday brought positive news for Fury fans as he was seen back in the gym in preparation for his much-anticipated second fight with Usyk. True to form, he had plenty to say to his rival in the clip he uploaded.

"Listen up! I’ve conquered everything in boxing – titles, records, the lot. But I’ve never had to come back from a loss. On December 21st in Riyadh, in the heart of the kingdom, the king will reclaim his throne and become undisputed. @usykaa, I’m coming for you! Get ready for the Gypsy King! The path to redemption is all mine. I know what I have to do, I saw my shortcomings and best believe I am inevitable."

Bouncing back from a defeat will be an entirely new challenge for Fury in his professional career, but given how successfully he has overcome other adversities in his life, he certainly has a real shot at levelling the score with Usyk later this year.

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's professional stats (as of 13/06/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 37 Fights 35 21 Wins 34 22 Losses 1 0 Draws 1 0 Knockouts 24 14 Height 6ft 7" 6ft 3" Reach 85" 78"

Given how quickly the footage went viral, it's not surprising that Team Usyk were fully aware of Fury's ill-fated night out this past weekend. Shortly after the former champion released his video, the Ukrainian's promoter Alex Krassyuk cheekily chimed in by commenting: "Bro, let's have a beer!"

It is doubtful that Fury will accept that tongue-in-cheek invitation any time before the 21st of December, especially in view of the attention he received earlier this week. Faced with the challenge of overcoming arguably the greatest fighter on the planet in a little over six months, Fury has a stiff task ahead of him.