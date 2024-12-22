Tyson Fury lost to Oleksandr Usyk for the second successive time in their world heavyweight title rematch in Riyadh on Saturday night - and was fuming about the result. After 12 hard-fought rounds, the bout went to the judges' scorecards, with all three ringside observers awarding the contest to the Ukrainian by a score of 116-112.

For those not overly familiar with boxing's scoring system, that means the judges all gave 'The Gypsy King' just four of the 12 rounds. In a fight that most had far closer, the margin of victory was shocking.

Possibly the most shocked man of all was former lineal heavyweight champion Fury, who stormed out of the ring after the cards were read without giving a post-fight interview.