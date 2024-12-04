Two-time heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury was left puzzled by Oleksandr Usyk’s warning ahead of their highly anticipated rematch later this month.

In an interview with DAZN, the Ukrainian cautioned his opponent to not be afraid and that he would once again not leave him alone in the ring, similar to what he cautioned the Gypsy King before their fight back in May, which Usyk won via split decision. Fury suffered his first professional career defeat to Usyk, but the pair will be taking to the ring yet again on the 21st of December.

What Fury Has Said Before Usyk Rematch

The Gypsy King is ready to get his revenge

When asked about his preferred style of fight, Fury insisted that he is planning on knocking the undisputed heavyweight world champion out.

He said: “It all depends on what I need to do on the night. I needed to get Wilder out of there, or he would get me out of there and that’s the type of fight it had to be. It had to be a 50/50 gunsling with the biggest puncher in history or else he’d have chinned me in round nine.

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's professional boxing records (as of 04/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

"Going into the rematch with Usyk, it’s going to be the same. I’m going to roll the dice, and it’s going to be you or me, best foot forward and swing away. I’ve never been afraid to get knocked spark out, I always put it on the line every time.