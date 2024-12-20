Tyson Fury will aim to return to the top of the heavyweight division on Saturday night as 'The Gypsy King' seeks to avenge his loss to Oleksandr Usyk. The pair will rematch in the Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia in what is a highly-anticipated blockbuster showdown.

Despite being on the losing side of the judges' scorecards in May, Fury has already had a significant win ahead of the pair's rematch this weekend. That's because a pre-fight request from Team Usyk has officially been rejected - much to the Brit's delight.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statisitic: Tyson Fury landed 31.7% of his punches in his first fight vs Oleksandr Usyk.

Tyson Fury Wins Key Battle Regarding his Fight-Night Appearance

'The Gypsy King' had feared he would need to shave off his beard

Close

Recently, boxing fans may have noticed a slight change in the appearance of former lineal heavyweight champion Fury. The 36-year-old has noticeably been sporting a significant set of facial hair ahead of the rematch, causing discontent among the Usyk camp. Having refused to shave the lengthy and prominent beard throughout fight week, Usyk's representatives made a formal request for Fury to be forced to have it removed or trimmed.

However, according to Fury's promoter Frank Warren, the petition made to the Middle East Boxing Commission has been turned down. Per The Mirror, the veteran matchmaker explained: "He has a beard and there's been a lot of fighters over the years who've fought with beards, and that's it."

The concern from the Usyk camp was that a lengthy and significant beard might cushion landed punches on Tyson. However, Fury will not have to make any alterations to his facial hair for Saturday night.

Team Fury Request Meeting Ahead of Potential Rule-Breach

A previous bout involving Usyk had raised concern in the Brit's camp

Fury's team had some concerns of their own going into the rematch. On Friday, the challenger's team requested a special meeting to discuss the rules regarding low punches on an opponent. The concern stems from the Ukrainian's bout with Daniel Dubois, where many felt a low-blow caused the British fighter to go down. Speaking about the meeting, Frank Warren said "It's what is considered to be a low blow or not... anything below the navel is a low-blow and a lot of fighters wear their shorts higher and that sometimes leads to what you could say confusion happened with Usyk and Dubois.

"There was a problem in that fight and we don't want that happening and nor does the other side, so the judge has made it very clear - which the judge in that previous fight did not make clear. He didn't come and give any instructions on it in the boxers' dressing rooms - to ensure that everybody understands this clarification and we know what a low blow is," Warren added.

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 20/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

Warren also revealed to Sky Sports that Usyk will not be permitted to have a crucifix in his corner. The 37-year-old had the crucifix in his corner during the first fight and kissed it in between rounds during a period where Fury was on top.

"After the fight there was a lot of speculation, they weren't sure what it was," revealed Warren. "We just cut through it all. If there's anything that is used other than water that goes to the fighter's lips, then the inspector will take it away and hold it and if anything is seen to be not correct, then they'll deal with it, test it, whatever that may be, what they have to do."