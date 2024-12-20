A body language expert has revealed just how much Tyson Fury appears to have been affected by his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in their first fight earlier this year. 'The Gypsy King' fell to a split decision defeat to the Ukrainian back in May - and doesn't look to be the same fighter heading into their rematch on Saturday.

That's according to Darren Stanton - an authority on body language with 20 years of experience as a police officer. Stanton is so respected in the field that he is often referred to as 'The Human Lie Detector'.

Having observed Fury throughout fight week, Stanton spoke to JeffBet to give his opinion on the changes he has noticed in the Brit since his first meeting with Usyk. The signs aren't particularly encouraging.

Tyson Fury 'Humbled' After Suffering his First Career Defeat

Expert claims 'The Gypsy King' hasn't coped well with the loss

Fury's demeanour in the build-up to the rematch was summed up during Wednesday's open workout where he failed to throw a single punch and appeared disinterested in the event as a whole. He also wore an orange hoodie throughout, largely obscuring his face from view.

This is a significantly different approach to that which he took to the fight, where he was full of confidence. Stanton noted:

"Tyson Fury’s body language, including walking with his head dipped and making himself appear smaller, suggests a submissive and humbled demeanour, a stark contrast to his usual confidence and showmanship."

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 20/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

Not only did Fury lose his undefeated record in the pair's first meeting, but he was also badly hurt in the ninth round and on the verge of being stopped, before ultimately recovering to see the final bell. Stanton is of the opinion that the experience left the Morecambe man with some serious psychological scars to deal with.

"Fury seems intimidated by the magnitude of his upcoming rematch in Saudi Arabia, appearing devoid of his typical brashness and swagger. The presence of Usyk and the psychological weight of their previous bout may be contributing to Fury’s more reserved and cautious behaviour."

Tyson was also uncharacteristically reserved at Thursday's final pre-fight conference, before losing his cool towards the end of a tense 12-minute face-off. Only time will tell if Fury has been adopting a more laid back approach in an attempt to throw his opponent off.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: In his six career fights at heavyweight, Usyk has won just twice by stoppage.

All the pre-fight questions will be answered in just a few hours as Fury seeks to avenge his maiden defeat, while Usyk looks to gain the 23rd straight victory of his illustrious professional career. Whichever man comes out on top will earn the right to call themselves the best heavyweight on the planet.