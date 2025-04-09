On the 13th of January 2025, Tyson Fury announced his retirement from professional boxing just weeks after the second loss of his career in the rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. Fury's retirement came as a huge shock to the boxing world as at the time he announced it, it was pretty much common knowledge within the boxing world that Turki Alalshikh, as well as Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren, were actively working on a deal for the 'Gypsy King' to finally face Anthony Joshua, potentially as early as the summer.

While the news of Fury's retirement did come as a shock, there have been multiple occasions in the past where he has pulled similar stunts for publicity and press and he has gone back on his word quite quickly. We are now almost three months on from Fury's announcement, and from what he has been showing on social media, he looks to be enjoying his life away from boxing, however, a fresh update from his manager, Spencer Brown, has emerged, which may give fans of 'The Gypsy King' hope of a return to the ring sooner rather than later.

Tyson Fury "Getting a Little Bored" of Retirement