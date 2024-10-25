Tyson Fury has vowed that should he ever hold the IBF heavyweight title again, he will burn it - claiming the organisation are ‘racist.’

Tyson Fury is probably one of the most well known boxers in the world at the moment. So, would it shock you to learn that he is currently unranked by the IBF? Following the sole loss of his career to Oleksandr Usyk in May, the Gypsy King lost the WBC title - meaning the Ukrainian walked away with all four of heavyweight boxing’s major titles. The WBC title was not the only thing Fury lost, however, when he was bettered by Usyk. He, surprisingly, lost his place in the top 15 IBF rankings. Some notable faces that have surpassed Fury in their rankings include; Derek Chisora, Otto Wallin, and Guido Vianello.

Since then, the Ukrainian has vacated the IBF title - which is now in the hands of Brit Daniel Dubois, who was successful in a first defence of his title, embarrassing Anthony Joshua at Wembley last month. There have since been questions surrounding the possibility of Fury facing Dubois for the IBF title should he successfully avenge his loss to Usyk. These questions have been posed to the fighter, who responded in typical Tyson Fury fashion.

Tyson Fury Accuses IBF of Racism

The Gypsy King isn't impressed with their rankings

Tyson, a man who is immensely proud of his traveller heritage and family, has called out the IBF and accused them of racism following their decision to drop him from their top 15 ranked fighters.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury has NEVER lost a rematch in his professional boxing career.

In an interview with iFL TV, the Manchester-based boxer said: “I’ll beat Daniel Dubois, but I tell you what, I won’t be boxing him for his [IBF] belt, I’d rather box him for the British title than the IBF. I don’t want anything to do with it, you couldn’t give it to me as a present. I’d probably get back home and burn it and put it on YouTube because that’s how much it means to me.

“They are biased, they are a biased company, who don’t like the Gypsy King for whatever reason. They must be racist towards travellers or something, I’m not sure. Because it doesn’t add up. I’ve just lost a split decision to someone who people say is the pound-for-pound best in the world [in Usyk]. But I’m not in the top 15 of their rankings, and I’ve just boxed for their belt?

“If they are not biased, and they do like me, why don’t they come out and say why I’m not in their ratings? It’s very odd. I will never give them an opportunity again, and I would advise everyone to never fight for their belt again. It’s s***.”

Tyson Fury Must Focus on Oleksandr Usyk

The rematch takes place on the 21st of December

For now, a match-up against Dubois is only fictional, so we do not know whether Fury will be a man of his word should he have the opportunity to fight for the belt again.

Tyson Fury's professional boxing career (as of 25/10/24) 36 fights 34 wins 1 loss By knockout 24 0 By decisions 10 1 Draws 1

What is for certain is that Fury will have the chance to take on the only boxer to get the better of him so far, Usyk, when the two face off on the 21st of December.

Speaking in a very early press conference earlier this week, Fury expects himself to knock his opponent out this time round.