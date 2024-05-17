Highlights John Fury's controversial antics elevate fight week buzz for Tyson Fury.

That is the argument put forward by Tyson himself, who called his father "a promoter's dream" ahead of the monumental bout Saturday with Oleksandr Usyk.

Earlier this week John Fury was seen on video head-butting someone in Usyk's entourage, seemingly at random, and cutting himself in the process.

For Tyson Fury's fights outside of the United States, his father, John, is an ever-present figure alongside him for pretty much all of his fight weeks, and it does not come without controversy. Father Fury has been involved in another controversial incident this week with a member of Oleksandr Usyk's team, headbutting a young man, cutting himself in the process. Tyson doesn't see it as a hindrance though.

Related John Fury Breaks Silence After Headbutting Oleksandr Usyk Team Member John Fury breaks his silence after headbutting Oleksandr Usyk's team mate, ahead of the Tyson Fury fight Saturday.

John Fury Involved In Altercation With An Oleksandr Usyk Team Member

John Fury went viral this week for headbutting a Usyk team member

Despite Tyson Fury being the biggest star in boxing's heavyweight division and one of the biggest stars in boxing full stop, his father, John, regularly steals the spotlight from him with his energetic and most of the time, over-the-top fight week antics. Despite John's antics sometimes being unacceptable, Fury makes an argument that his father is a very good promotional machine when it comes to generating more hype for his fights.

Related John Fury Left Bloodied After Altercation With Oleksandr Usyk Camp We're just days away from the fight and the two teams have already clashed ahead of the showdown.

The most high-profile incident involving John to date came this week, right before his son Tyson will face off against Oleksandr Usyk in one of the biggest fights in the history of the sport for the undisputed heavyweight title. The Fury and Usyk teams were in close proximity to each other when loud and passionate chants of "Fury" and "Usyk" were heard from both sets of teams. This led to John going forehead to forehead with a member of Usyk's team.

Moments later, he did the same thing but this time landed a headbutt on a younger member of team Usyk, cutting himself in the process. In the video which you can see below, immediately following the headbutt, John tries to get out of the situation straight away.

Tyson Fury Calls His Father John "A Promoter's Dream"

Tyson thinks the incident "elevated the buzz" for the fight this weekend

On Wednesday, Tyson Fury appeared on Ariel Helwani's 'The MMA Hour' and spoke about his father's fight week antics and more specifically, the headbutt on a member of team Usyk.

“My dad is my Angelo Dundee. He’s my salesman. He just adds so much hype and so many views to anything we do. So, fantastic. That little ruckus he did probably added half a million pay-per-view buys. Crazy. The world was talking about it, even more so than the actual event. It just brings eyes from all over the planet to this event, to Saudi Arabia, so it was fantastic. He’s a promoter’s dream.”

Tyson labelled his father "a promoter's dream," and despite the incident being as controversial as it is, Tyson claims that he remains in good spirits heading into the biggest fight of his career this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

“I’m just relaxed. I’m relaxed, and I’m ready to rock and roll. I’m in good spirits mentally and emotionally and physically, and I can only do what I can do.”

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk takes place this upcoming Saturday, 18 May, live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.