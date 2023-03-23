Tyson Fury is undoubtedly one of boxing’s biggest names.

The Gypsy King has never lost a fight in his professional career and currently holds the WBC Heavyweight Championship.

He has had his fair share of rivals, too. Not many will forget the trilogy of epic clashes that the 34-year-old had with the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder, as well as his memorable showdowns with Derek Chisora and Wladimir Klitschko.

One star that Fury has never battled, though, is Oleksandr Usyk, much to the frustrations of boxing fans all over the globe.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

It had been announced that he would battle the Ukrainian on the 29th of April at Wembley Stadium, though, we now know that this fight will not take place.

The two sides were unable to reach an agreement on the conditions of their proposed bout and the fight is now said to be unlikely to happen in the near future.

Why won't Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk?

On Twitter, a clip shared by @TDHBXG shows Fury earlier in his career suggesting reasons why he would not want to fight Usyk.

“He’s a small cruiserweight, a foreigner, doesn’t speak good English and nobody’s really interested anyway. He’s not setting anything alight. I want the big fights that people are interested in and that ain’t one of them.”

The interviewer then asked Fury whether his stance would change if the Ukrainian was able to defeat Anthony Joshua (which did end up happening, with Usyk coming out victorious on both occasions).

Still, though, Fury remained adamant that the fight still wouldn’t be of interest to him.

“Still, it wouldn’t be a big fight. He’s still a foreigner in a westernised world, belts are back in the west, and they’re gonna stay there.

"You know, whatever it sounds like, the heavyweight champion should be from Britain or America, nowhere else. That’s it because maybe in Ukraine he might be a big star, but Britain or America ain’t interested in some Ukrainian boxer boxing in Ukraine and that’s the way it is.

"The heavyweight champion of the world needs to be in the west and that’s the way it goes.”

Many fans may be raising their eyebrows at the comments made by Fury, especially given how Usyk has become one of the biggest worldwide stars in boxing today.

Nevertheless, a clash between the two icons is yet to take place, and it’s unclear whether the pair will ever square off.