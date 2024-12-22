Tyson Fury once discussed in an interview why he was refusing to fight Oleksandr Usyk, and following his second defeat to the Ukrainian in as many fights, the footage has resurfaced on social media overnight.

The Gypsy King claimed that the Cat was not a main-event star, and he was only interested in the big fights, which Usyk was not one of, according to the Brit himself. The claim that a boxer like Usyk was not interesting to the sport of boxing when considering the dominant display of his compatriot Klitschko brothers, who did so for a decade, came as quite a controversial opinion at the time, and it looks even more controversial now.

Fury then expanded on his point by claiming Usyk was a Ukrainian boxer in a Westernised world, something fans were not interested in, and that the heavyweight belts needed to be with either a British or American boxer.

“I want the big fights and that ain’t one of them. He’s a foreigner in a westernised world. The heavyweight champion should be from Britain or America and nowhere else.”

Tyson Fury Loses to Oleksandr Usyk Again

This time it was via unanimous decision

The video has resurfaced once again after Fury's second defeat at the hands of Usyk, while the Ukrainian has continued his undefeated streak in professional boxing.

Usyk has proven Fury seriously wrong, establishing himself as perhaps one of the greatest in the ring with his record. Since his debut as an Olympic gold medalist against Felipe Romero in 2013, he has become one of the most impressive names in the sport, boasting a record of 23-0, with 14 victories by knockout. His undisputed status as a heavyweight marks the second time he has gone undisputed, previously at cruiserweight earlier in his career.