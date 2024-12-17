Tyson Fury has broken his silence about a prospective rematch against his old rival Wladimir Klitschko, a 48-year-old former heavyweight king who is linked with a wild return to the ring so he can try and beat one of boxing's greatest records.

Before the Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Oleksandr Usyk era, one in which belts seemed to change hands every few years, there was one fighter who reigned atop the division for a near-decade — and his name was Klitschko. He sold out arenas in Europe, lived a relatively scandal-free existence in the sport, and retired after losing back-to-back bouts to Fury and AJ.

He was always supposed to rematch Fury, however, the British fighter failed to honor the agreement and instead embarked on a hiatus from the sport. Well, around 10 years on from their first bout in 2015, there's a chance — albeit slim — that Fury and Klitschko swap slugs once again.

Tyson Fury vs Wladimir Klitschko 2 Has Been a Long Time Coming

It's still not even clear that Klitschko would even return, though, despite speculation

Fury bamboozled Klitschko over 12 rounds at the Esprit Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, ending an 11-year unbeaten run in which he'd won 22 fights in a row — most of them world championship bouts.

"I told him he was too old when he was 37 all of them years ago, so he's definitely too old now," said Fury of Klitschko, when speaking to BoxNation.

Klitschko's return to the ring has long been speculated, ever since GIVEMESPORT combat sports editor Alan Dawson broke the news directly from Wladimir himself, who said in 2019 that he was plotting a spectacular comeback. His goal, he said, wasn't financial, but to break a record set by George Foreman, who won a version of the heavyweight championship aged 45. Klitschko, though, has yet to return to the ring. He's currently 48.

“Whatever he wants to do, good luck … he’s definitely too old now, for sure. Granddad."

If Klitschko's mindset was the same now as it was then, then a fight against someone like Joshua wouldn't interest him. The only thing of interest would be a bout against a fighter who holds at least one portion of the world heavyweight championships — that means either Dubois, or Usyk.