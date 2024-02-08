Highlights Tyson Fury has revealed he plans to have five fights in his future, including bouts with Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, and Francis Ngannou.

Despite past retirements, Fury has reassured fans he has no intention of retiring anytime soon.

The rescheduled fight between Fury and Usyk is set to take place on the 18th of May in Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury has no plans to retire anytime soon, confirming that he has a ‘five-fight’ plan to line-up Oleksandr Usyk twice, Anthony Joshua twice, and Francis Ngannou on social media.

The Gypsy King was all but set to finally meet Usyk for their highly-anticipated undisputed heavyweight title clash on the 17th of February, but it was not to be. Four days ago, it was confirmed that Fury sustained a nasty cut above his eye which had been caused by his sparring partner and that it would require stitches.

Due to Fury’s current injury, the fight was cancelled. The cut was caused by Croatian heavyweight Agron Smakici who, in his words, in an attempt to go for a punch, may have accidentally elbowed the current WBC heavyweight champion. Despite this, Smakici doesn’t ‘feel bad’ about the fight being called off on such short notice.

Tyson Fury's history with 'retirement'

The Gypsy King has claimed retirement on numerous occasions

Fury has assured us that he has ‘no intentions’ of retiring in the meantime, despite having retired and unretired numerous times over the years. His first retirement can be traced back as far as November 2013, according to The Mirror, in which he went on social media after his fight with David Haye was cancelled because of The Hayemaker’s injuries.

He then fought a few months after that against Joey Abell, followed by a rematch with Derek Chisora, and then went on to become heavyweight champion by defeating Wladimir Klitschko. However, his weight later on would drastically increase, and he would begin to battle with mental health and substance abuse problems, during which time he claimed he was retired.

His triumphant in-ring return happened three years later, as he fought Deontay Wilder in a bout that was scored as a draw by the judges in attendance. He would have more fights the next couple of years, including against Tom Schwartz and Otto Wallin, before the next two fights with The Bronze Bomber. Both times The Gypsy King came out on top via TKO and KO, before he was thrust into a mandatory scrap with Dillian Whyte and declared that the fight would be his last and even called it his retirement fight leading into the contest at Wembley Stadium. However, he then unretired a few weeks later and he has been fighting ever since.

Tyson Fury's next five fights

Oleksandr Usyk twice, Anthony Joshua twice, and Francis Ngannou rematch

In a recent clip posted to his Instagram following the postponement of the fight with Usyk, Fury claimed he had no plans to retire and had outlined five fights he would like to have. He then stated that he would like to fight Oleksandr Usyk twice, Anthony Joshua twice, and even lined up one with former UFC heavyweight beast Francis Ngannou.

This, of course, includes the long-awaited match-up with the Ukrainian, who is currently the other heavyweight champion, which has been a dream fight for many boxing fans for a couple of years now. With the first bout being postponed due to the aforementioned injury to Fury, the fight has been rescheduled to take place on the 18th of May, also in Saudi Arabia.

It would certainly be a clash of styles, with Usyk having primarily competed at cruiserweight before making the jump up to heavyweight a few years ago, but both men possess speed and technical ability often displayed by cruiserweights. Of all the fights that you could have, especially with this one set to unify all the heavyweight titles, this is arguably the biggest fight you could ever possibly have.

Anthony Joshua

As for the two bouts with AJ, the two have long been thought of as the titans of British heavyweight boxing and a couple of match-ups between the two would no doubt be two of the biggest fights in history. It goes without saying the two would go blow for blow with one another as they possess the ability to knock anyone out, although you could argue that Fury is the greater technician when it comes to the sport.

Those two have never managed to cross paths, so now that Fury has outlined intentions to fight AJ, perhaps they can finally come to an agreement and get this clash on.

Francis Ngannou

Ngannou, who impressed in a split-decision defeat against Fury in October last year, wants to fight Fury again and The Gypsy King seems to share the same sentiment. Much like the match-up with Joshua, Ngannou and Fury would no doubt go hell for leather against one another when it comes to throwing those left and right-handed bombs. The rematch between the two has seemingly been put on the table by The Gypsy King himself, so only time will tell whether they go one-on-one again.