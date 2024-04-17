Highlights Former boxing world champion George Groves still has some doubt that Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk will take place.

The two heavyweight stars are scheduled to go head-to-head in Saudi Arabia on the 18th of May.

They were supposed to fight back in February, but 'The Gypsy King' pulled out after suffering a cut in training.

Former boxing world champion George Groves still has some doubt that Tyson Fury's epic heavyweight showdown with Oleksandr Usyk will take place.

The pair were scheduled to go head-to-head on the 17th of February, but the Brit was forced to pull out after suffering a cut above his right eye. 'The Gypsy King' had 11 stitches put in just below his eyebrow after being caught by an elbow in sparring before his clash with the Ukrainian heavyweight.

Due to the damage that was caused, there was no choice but to push the undisputed showdown back to the 18th of May to allow time for Fury's eye to heal.

Fury's cutman Jorge Capetillo has recently told Betway, as per Boxing Social, that the issue with his cut affecting his ability to spar has been addressed, and the fight will commence as planned.

That said, former WBA super-middleweight champion Groves is insistent that the Englishman could still pull out of his bout with Usyk and claims he'd rather be matched up with Anthony Joshua.

Related Cutwoman Issues Worrying Update on Tyson Fury's Injury Ahead of Usyk Fight The veteran cutwoman believes his cut could affect him for the rest of his career.

George Groves Doesn't Believe Fury vs Usyk Will Happen

He claims that the Englishman has never fancied the fight

With just one month to go until the pair are scheduled to face off in the ring, Groves firmly believes that the showdown in Saudi Arabia will be lucky to happen. Speaking to Betway via talkSPORT, he said:

"I've said since the start – I'll believe it when I see it. I don't think Fury has ever fancied the Usyk fight. He's talking about having 10 more fights, but if he loses to Usyk how does that work? It's a massive risk for him to fight Usyk. He's probably really hoping that Usyk can't take a body shot. "When the fight got postponed after the cut, I wasn't surprised. It gave me the feeling that this fight will never happen. I thought to myself, I bet Fury would rather have a bit of Joshua than Usyk because he'll see that as an easier fight."

Related Oleksandr Usyk Shows Off New Physique Ahead of Tyson Fury Fight The Ukrainian superstar could weigh in at his heaviest ever for the heavyweight showdown.

The Former Boxer Believes he's Targetting a Fight With Anthony Joshua

Groves believes it's the fight that everyone wants to see

The 36-year-old went on to state that the WBC isn't going to force the fight with Usyk and that Fury may instead decide to chase Joshua or a rematch with Francis Ngannou, saying:

"The Saudis or the WBC aren't going to pressure Fury to fight Usyk, so maybe he's thinking he will go down the Ngannou route again, or fight Joshua.

"That's the fight everyone really wants to see. I don't believe if he pulls out he's going to have to pay a $10million fine. Usyk is probably thinking ‘I don't know if this guy is going to show up’ because there's still a chance Fury pulls out."