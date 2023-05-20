In an interesting turn of events, footage has emerged of Tyson Fury training in mixed martial arts, fuelling further speculation about a possible crossover into the world of MMA.

Tyson Fury has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the boxing world. With an impressive record of 33 wins, 0 losses, and one draw, fans speculate that with his inimitable fighting style, exceptional footwork, and adaptable ability, it could make him a formidable opponent in MMA.

Tyson Fury's beef with the MMA world

Although Fury insists that he is retired from professional boxing, he has promised that he will return for big money exhibition bouts or a crossover fight with MMA's Francis Ngannou.

The rule set for the prospective Ngannou fight is unconfirmed, however, murmurings on the rumour mill suggest that the pair would be interested in something that involves 4oz MMA gloves as opposed to 10oz boxing ones.

To add fuel to the fire, Fury was also in the spotlight recently for a foul-mouthed rant against Joe Rogan after he played down Fury’s chances against UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Rogan said that Jones would destroy Fury if the two were locked in a room and forced to work things out.

“I heard Joe Rogan say something about me, and I’ve been off all the social medias and didn’t reply to that little p****, little f****** midget, bald-headed midget,” Fury bellowed. “I heard him say that Jon Jones could f*** me up if we were in the room together.

“I don’t think so. Not a man born from a mother could f*** me up, in a room, on our own. Whatever happens in that room, I’d be walking out. Not a f****** problem.”

With recent public hostilities, coupled with Fury’s new training methods, it’s looking increasingly likely that we will see him crossover into MMA soon.

His training, undertaken with UFC legend Nick Diaz, shows Fury’s grappling abilities and natural aptitude for jiu-jitsu, however, it must be said, he does look a tad awkward and a smudge slow.

Video: Tyson Fury doing MMA training

Regardless of Fury's ultimate decision, his exploration of MMA techniques showcases his willingness to push boundaries and embrace new challenges.

Whether he remains in the boxing ring or steps into the cage, Tyson Fury's mere presence will be enough for fans to tune in.

Additionally, it remains to be seen whether the likes of Ngannou or Jones will be able to handle Fury’s punching power, or whether Fury will struggle to adapt to the larger variation of fighting techniques within MMA.