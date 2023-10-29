Highlights Francis Ngannou's performance in the fight against Tyson Fury defied expectations and proved that he has a bright future in boxing.

The fight between Ngannou and Fury was much closer than anticipated, with many believing that Ngannou deserved the victory.

Fury's beaten and bruised face after the fight is a testament to the power and damage that Ngannou inflicted during the bout.

Tyson Fury fought Francis Ngannou this weekend in one of the most highly anticipated boxing matches in quite some time. It didn't disappoint either, with the former UFC man defying all odds and expectations to really take the fight to the Gypsy King. He fared way better than anyone ever expected and even knocked Fury down in the third round. It was an awe-inspiring performance from Ngannou, but he didn't have his arm raised when all was said and done.

Instead, Fury was awarded the victory, with two judges scoring in his favour to the surprise of fans around the world. Many thought the former UFC Heavyweight Champion had done enough to pull off one of the biggest upsets in combat sports history. It wasn't to be, though, and the Gypsy King remains undefeated.

He didn't come out completely unscathed, though, and recent footage of the 35-year-old showed just how much punishment he took at the hands of Ngannou, and it's quite eye-opening. No matter what the result, it's pretty clear that the former UFC star has a pretty bright future in boxing if he's to return to the sport.

The fight was nothing like anyone expected

Heading into the bout, Ngannou was a massive underdog, and it seemed as though the result was a foregone conclusion in the eyes of many, but things couldn't have played out any differently. The Cameroonian put on a tremendous show and really took the fight to Fury. It was way closer than anyone expected and many actually thought he deserved the victory when the fight went to the judges.

His knockdown of the Gypsy King in the third round is a moment that will be remembered forever within combat sports. Fury was quite open and honest about his own performance afterwards. Speaking to Boxing King Media, he said: "I thought my timing was quite off. I've been out of the ring for nearly a year again. There was a little bit of ring rust."

He refused to take anything away from Ngannou, though, saying: "You can't take anything away from Francis Ngannou. He was a good fighter, and he gave me a very good fight and that was it."

It's not what Fury said in the interview that really grabbed attention, though, but how he looked when doing so. His face tells the tale of a vicious battle and Ngannou can certainly say he took the fight to the Gypsy King. There aren't many who have left the Heavyweight Champion looking like this in the past.

Fury's face is a mess

If anyone had any remaining questions about the damage that Ngannou could cause, they'll have been quickly answered with the state of Fury's face during the interview he conducted one day after the fight. The Gypsy King was beaten and bruised, with a serious black eye. We haven't seen him in this state all too often and that's a testament to the power that the former UFC man possesses.

It's quite telling that Fury was left looking like this after the bout, and it's hard to imagine his fight with Oleksandr Usyk, which was rumoured to take place in December, will actually go ahead. Check out the table below to see how the judges scored the fight between Fury and Ngannou.