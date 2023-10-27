Highlights Tyson Fury is the overwhelming favourite in his fight against Francis Ngannou, with the latter being a debutant in boxing.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou go head-to-head in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, with the former believed to be the overwhelming favourite. Well, he is if you go by the odds that is and the fact he is a heavyweight champion in the sport of boxing, whereas the MMA fighter by trade is making his debut in the sport.

A recent photo of the pair side-by-side at the pre-fight press conference from yesterday afternoon has emerged, with Fury looking rather unamused and typically larger than his counterpart, while his opponent is clearly looking the superior athlete, six-pack abs included. As we know, however, physiques don't win fights. Tyson Fury is a living proof of that when he beat Deontay Wilder.

Yet Brit Fury, known as 'The Gypsy King,' is the favourite to win the 10-round contest, with some having him at odds as short as 1/14, while Ngannou has been quoted as 8/1, clearly seeing him as inferior to his rival.

While there are no titles on the line in this bout (Fury is the current WBC heavyweight champion), there is a belt at stake, along with pride - the Riyadh Champion belt. Fury has faced questions over his physique in the lead up to the fight with Ngannou, but has insisted that if he maintained the washboard abs that his rival has, it would make him slower in the ring, and take away some of his unbridled power.

He told the Daily Mail: "It's good to have a good body. I would love to have a good body. But, I don't have any hope of having a good body. I have been training for well over 20 years and I still haven't got a good body. I've been in a training camp, living like a monk, for the past 12 weeks and I still don't have a good body. I didn't have a good body when I was in my teens, so never mind clocking onto 40 years old. But, the one thing I've learned is this isn't a bodybuilding contest.

"Although I don't look a man who can do long distance or run for 20 miles, I am a man who can do that. I think of myself as an old fashioned kind of guy who can go in there and have a fight, it doesn't really matter what I look like. It's about getting the victory. I actually embrace being fat because my love handles separate me from the rest of the world, ever in history. There's never been anyone like me and there never will be."

Fury comes into the fight on the back of two stoppage victories, the first a TKO against Dillian Whyte and the second a 10th-round TKO over Derek Chisora last December. Ngannou himself has a strong record in the UFC world and won the heavyweight championship in 2021 before defending his belt in 2022. But he is untested in a boxing ring, yet he is ready to defy his critics and the bookmakers, and insists he can emerge victorious in what would be a major upset.

"I can't change what people think or how they view it, until I get there and fight and make them take me more seriously," Ngannou told Sky Sports. "I think the only way to change that is to show how I can fight, how I can box. Because they are right not to believe in something that they haven't seen. And you can't blame them until you show them."