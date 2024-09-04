The biggest fight of Tyson Fury’s career is a few months away and the motivation to be his best is staring him right in the face. The last time we saw the ‘Gypsy King’ he was getting pulverized by undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, with one of the barrages nearly ending the fight.

Fury was coming off another porous performance against former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, but was able to win a razor-thin decision to remain unbeaten. If the Englishman loses to Usyk again, many will question if he still has it or if it’s time to hang ‘em up. It’s the biggest fight of the year because of the belts at stake, but also, what this win could do for Fury’s legacy when it’s all said.

Fury Friend And Training Partner Weighs In

Billy Joe Saunders sees a big turnaround for the former heavyweight champ

During his sixth-round explosion, Usyk was one or two more punches away from flattening Fury, but somehow the 6-foot-9 heavyweight was able to hang in there and stumble his way through. At 6-foot-2, Usyk made great use of his speed and punch angles to outwork Fury and win on the judges' scorecards. The rematch will be very intriguing to see who can make the better adjustments. At least one person believes that Fury can get it done in December.

Besides the normal pressure of fighting to win, there’s an added layer of stress on top of Usyk-Fury 2, as the winner could be slated for a potential mega-fight with former undisputed champ, Anthony Joshua. When speaking to talkSPORT, former world champion and friend of Fury, Billy Joe Saunders, sees the rematch going in favor of the ‘Gypsy King.’

"The first five rounds was like a sparring session for him," Saunders, the former middleweight boxing champion, said.

"Actually, I’ve seen him have harder spars for the first five rounds than that fight. If he’s getting his own way early on, he tends to switch off. I’m not making any excuses for him, but I know what went on in camp and what didn’t go on in camp. I know that, even when it came to sparring and other bits and bobs, there was stuff missing out of it that needs to be rectified this time. I don’t think there’s anyone out there than can outbox Usyk."

Saunders then gave his prediction for the massive fight later this year:

"Tyson Fury, he can beat Usyk three times in one night with one simple game plan."

"It’s very, very simple how to beat him. You have to use your size. You have to use your physical advantages. Every attribute you have you need to use to full effect with this man," said Saunders.

"He’s asked me to go away [for] training camp with him, so I’m delighted to say I will be going away with him. I believe Tyson will win the next fight, and I believe that he will win by knockout as well."

Tyson Fury’s Many Ups and downs

The former champ has seen it all in his 16-year professional career

Instead of pursuing Olympic gold over a decade ago, the Fury family decided it would be best for Tyson to immediately turn pro and chase world titles and huge paydays. They have accomplished all of that and then some.

Back in 2015, Fury was an eager 27-year-old who changed his life with a win over former heavyweight king, Wladimir Klitschko. The Ukrainian champion hadn’t lost in over 10 years prior to his clash with Fury. At the time, the win over Klitschko was Fury’s biggest accomplishment, but he would fall into a deep drunken hole for a few years after. The ‘Gyspy King’ was ultimately able to climb out of it to hand power-punching heavyweight, Deontay Wilder, the first two losses of his professional career.

Fury would continue to win until he’d face another Ukrainian heavyweight champion. This outcome would be much different than the Klitschko chess match as Usyk came for blood. The rematch later this year determines whether it will be a repeat win for Usyk, or revenge for Fury on December 21.