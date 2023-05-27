Earlier this week, a video of Tyson Fury and Darren Till training inside the cage was posted on social media amid speculation the WBC heavyweight champion may be in line to face UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones somewhere down the line.

Twitter account @BlaineHenryTFL tweeted: “Tyson Fury said he won’t fight Jon Jones because he doesn’t roll around on the ground. When you see him get taken down by Darren Till, I can’t blame him.”

It is a fair point really when you consider Jones is unbeaten in the cage and arguably the greatest mixed martial artist that has ever competed.

Yes, this is one singular video, and Fury may not be giving it his all, so we may be looking into it too much, but it needs to be said that Till was a middleweight in this video (185lbs) compared to Fury, who is a careered heavyweight (200lbs +).

Even Tyson himself will be under no illusions regarding this fight, you can’t just develop grappling, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling skills overnight, all crafts perfected over years.

Video: Tyson Fury taken down by Darren Till

Tyson Fury teases Anthony Joshua fight... again!

Tyson has been up to his usual tricks on social media this week, calling out numerous potential opponents, including allegedly sending Anthony Joshua a drafted contracted for a proposed Wembley fight come September.

As always, what the Gypsy King says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as we have seen with the Oleksandr Usyk debacle a few months back. Personally, we will believe it when we see Joshua stood across the ring ready to engage in combat.

But for what it's worth, we aren't holding our breath.

Moving on, this bares the question, how have boxers faired when transitioning to MMA?

Boxers transitioning to MMA

Firstly, Claressa Shields made the leap to MMA while being a 13-0 boxer. Winning her first fight in the PFL by TKO, things looked positive for the American. However, in October 2021, she lost via split decision to Abigail Montes.

Adding to that, American professional boxer Marcus Paul Davis started his professional boxing career in 1991 at 18 years of age. He was successful as a boxer, winning 17 out of his 20 fights.

He then switched to MMA in 2003 and went on to win 23 of his 35 fights – a successful career by all standards.

To summarise, of course it will be difficult to transition to MMA, but it is not impossible, however, going in with the ‘GOAT’ for your first fight may not be the greatest idea.