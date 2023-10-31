Highlights Controversy surrounds the amount of time Tyson Fury had to recover after being knocked down by Ngannou, with a video showing the referee's count reaching eight at 16 seconds.

Boxing rules state that a fighter has 10 seconds to prove they can continue after being knocked down, but some claim the referee's count is more important than a stopwatch.

Fans have debated whether Ngannou's delay in going to the neutral corner allowed Fury extra time, but others argue that Fury quickly got up and didn't seem hurt.

Did Tyson Fury receive extra time to recover after being knocked down by Francis Ngannou in the third round of their epic crossover bout on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia? Some fans believe so after a video of the knockdown has been released with a stopwatch counting the seconds in the corner.

The video was posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, which shows that the referee reaches the count of eight as the stopwatch actually hits 16 seconds. Come the end of the clip, The Gypsy King actually had 24 seconds from being knocked down to starting fighting again!

Tyson Fury's recovery time after Francis Ngannou knockdown

Boxing rules state that as soon as a fighter is knocked down, they are given 10 seconds to prove that they can continue to fight, with the referee assessing their condition while the other boxer is sent to the neutral corner of the ring. However, controversy arises as many boxing commissions assert that the count does not have to be 10 seconds as according to a stopwatch, but rather how the referee themselves counts to 10.

This issue has been long debated within the sport, and has arisen once again as Fury was declared victorious over Francis Ngannou in Riyadh on Saturday the 28th of October. In the video posted online by the account called BOXING N BBQ, fans have been picking apart Fury's recovery time. As the stopwatch reached 16 seconds, the referee was at an eight count, leading fans to claim that the heavyweight champion had more time than allowed to recover.

Other fans have suggested that it was actually Francis Ngannou’s fault for not going to the neutral corner fast enough, which then allowed Fury more time before the ref picked up the count from the timekeeper.

Read more: Tyson Fury brutally exposed for comments before & after fighting Francis Ngannou

One user said: “The rule is clear. It is 10 counts not 10 seconds. Ngannou delayed the count by not going to his corner ASAP.” Another user suggested that this was an example of Ngannou’s limited professional experience in the boxing ring, posting: “That’s Francis' lack of experience. Your opponent is down? Run to the next corner, don’t dance over them.”

Video: Stopwatch counts Tyson Fury's recovery time

However, others point out that Fury was back on his feet within the regulated time. According to the stopwatch, Fury was back up after five seconds and did not look out of sorts. He went to the corner of the ring and immediately looked ready to continue, nodding at the referee. Fans of the heavyweight champion waved off any accusations, highlighting the fact Fury was fine as soon as he stood up again. “It was a flash knockdown, Fury was up in five seconds. This is just reaching nonsense,” said one user.

Another fan commented: “This is a whole lot of nothing tbh… this 10 count not 10 seconds discussion is getting old. Tyson was up rather quickly and didn’t look that hurt.”

Judges Francis Ngannou Tyson Fury Alan Krebs 94 95 Juan Carlos Pelayo 93 96 Ed Garner 95 94

Despite some of the disagreements over the count, there is no doubt that Fury fans would have been left surprised at how the fight played out. Very few people would have expected Ngannou to knock Fury down to the canvas in the first professional boxing match of his career.