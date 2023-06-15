Tyson Fury is always full of bright ideas on social media, and he now wants two fights on one night.

The 'Gypsy King' has yet to book a fight despite remaining in talks with Oleksandr Usyk over an undisputed title fight in Saudi Arabia this December.

He has been linked with a whole host of alternative fights including against Zhilei Zhang, Andy Ruiz Jr, Anthony Joshua and even ex-UFC star Francis Ngannou.

Fury has even recently called out UFC champion Jon Jones but is reluctant to step in the cage, as he looks to entice 'Bones' into the boxing ring.

Jon Jones wants to fight Tyson Fury

UFC president Dana White this week suggested he would be open to having the WBC champion make the walk to the octagon.

However, this is extremely unlikely given Fury's limited experience in the cage, but it is more likely 'Bones' could step into the boxing ring given he is coming towards the latter stages of his MMA career.

And he confirmed this in a recent interview insisting he would be open to the possibility of a showdown.

He said: “I would love it if Dana could make that fight happen. That’s one thing about the UFC, we always give the fans what they want to see."

Jones then added: “Tyson Fury is just such a magnificent opponent, and it would be awesome to make that fight happen.

"I’m up for it, and I’d even be willing to box him. Let’s see what happens.”

Tyson Fury wants Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou

In a world of social media, we always hear about the thing's that fighters want to do directtly from them.

And Fury has now made it public of his latest idea, which is to follow KSI's YouTube boxing model by fighting two opponents on the same night.

And he has suggested it could be Jones and new PFL star Ngannou who he would take on in the squared circle.

He posted in a new rant on his Instagram story: “I hear that Jon Jones is looking for a fight. Me. I’m your man. Here’s a thought. How about this?

"How about I fight Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou on the same night? How about that? That’s how much I value them two bums. Get up! Let’s go, boys.”

Fury is unlikely to follow through with his idea, and has instead teased an announcement of his next fight date in another post on his social media.