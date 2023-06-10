Tyson Fury is used to being hit in the face in public, but not accidentally in a sparring session.

The 'Gypsy King' has recently been in talks with Oleksandr Usyk over an undisputed fight but has yet to receive an official offer over a Saudi Arabia fight in December.

He has called out several fighters including rival Anthony Joshua, Zhilei Zhang and Andy Ruiz Jr, but an official date has yet to materialise.

Fury has instead been travelling recently popping up in several global locations including Tenerife, Australia and most recently Thailand where he held an open training session for many fans to attend.

Tyson Fury caught by a stray punch (video)

Fury has been working out and keeping in shape despite not yet having an official date to prepare for.

Himself and his team were working out in front of an audience in a public sparring session which the social media post claims went on for over 15-rounds.

The WBC champion was battling in the ring with an unknown sparring partner without headgear as the pair traded blows to the body.

However, the footage on his Instagram page Furocity, Fury's energy drink, shows him hilariously catching a short uppercut in the face as his opponent unloaded a one-two combination.

The champion jokingly pretended to be stunned by the shot and faked a stumble, which drew laughter and a stunned gasp from the crowd watching on, but the pair then also laughed it off which was matched by a caption of laughing emojis.

Fury was in the corner but elected to move away having seen the funny side before continuing to stretch out around the ring, as he put on a show for the adoring onlookers in the gym.

I think most of us would suggest we would rather it have been the sparring partner than us, landing a stray glance on the undefeated heavyweight.

Tyson Fury's search for an opponent

The British star originally looked to be facing Usyk in April, but the pair couldn't agree on terms for a Wembley Stadium fight after a public dispute, including over a rematch clause.

He was originally in talks over a summer defence of his title but both Ruiz Jr and Zhang are unable to step up to the plate.

The champion also offered a shot to Joshua, but he is more focused on Deontay Wilder which could leave him in an anxious wait for the outcome of fresh talks with Usyk over a December fight.

But despite the lack of opposition, Fury's promoter Frank Warren is adamant that he will fight this summer despite the seeming lack of opposition as he looks to keep momentum.