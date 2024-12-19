Tyson Fury's trainer has confirmed that the boxer's father, John Fury, won't be in his corner for this weekend's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. John Fury's behaviour faced heavy criticism both prior to and during the original fight with Usyk back in May, which the Ukrainian won via split decision.

The 59-year-old, who was a former professional boxer himself, headbutted a member of Usyk's camp prior to the fight in May which left him bloodied, and videos of this incident went viral online. While the Saudi authorities decided to ignore this, there have been calls since for Fury to be removed from his son's camp in order to give Tyson the best chances of victory on Saturday.

John Fury's Absence Noticed on Fight Week

He wasn't seen at the Grand Arrivals, nor was he during the open workout

Close

Both fighters have taken part in an open workout in Riyadh this week and John Fury was nowhere to be seen, just days before the rematch. Fury's head trainer, SugarHill Steward, later confirmed that Fury's father would not be part of the camp, stating: "Tyson is just ready right now, along with myself. He has always had a silly demeanour, playing around, but this is a different side of him, and he is 100 percent ready."

He was then pressed on who was going to be in the fighter's corner, and Steward replied: "Just myself, Andy Lee, and the cutman, pretty much that's it."

Tyson Fury's professional boxing record (as of 19/12/24) 36 fights 34 wins 1 loss By knockout 24 0 By decision 10 1 Draws 1

When Tyson was asked about his father's involvement, he didn't comment outright about the situation. Instead, he stated: "I don't know. I don't get involved in all that s***. I just go to the gym, train, and fight, get paid, go home. That's what I have always done."

Andy Lee, Fury's assistant trainer, has admitted there were too many cooks during the opening bout with Usyk, and he told the media: "Who knows what will happen? I don't. I can understand, from a dad's point of view, he was trying to protect his son. But SugarHill was trying to win the fight. I was told Tyson was two rounds down, and I had to communicate that to him."

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury is only concerned about Saturday's fight as he told Queensberry Promotions: "I'll end his career. You'll never hear about Oleksandr Usyk again after this."

He also detailed his training camp and revealed he has not seen his family in three months or spoken to his wife once in that time frame. Fury stated: "It's been a long camp. I haven't seen my wife and kids in three months. i haven't even spoken to Paris at all in three months. Not one word, sacrificed a lot."